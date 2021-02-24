McNeil decision could come sooner than expected
Many high school football players in the 2022 class had been expecting to start taking visits in April. But with the NCAA's decision to extend the dead period and thus visits, a lot of those player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news