CHESTNUT HILL - As much as BC has underachieved this year, even this one couldn't turn into a loss...could it?



When cellar dwelling Louisville visited Conte on Tuesday night for a late 9 p.m. matchup on ACC Network, even the most skeptical BC fan had to believe this one was a near lock.



Well, the Cardinals certainly did their best to make this interesting, even taking an eight-point lead into halftime. But, BC avoided any disaster and took care of business, winning 89-77.



To call this must-win would be the understatement of the year. BC (14-10, 5-8 ACC) desperately needs to build some momentum over the now final seven games before heading into the ACC tournament with its postseason (NIT) life on the line.



Claudell Harris (20 points) and Devin McGlockton (19 points, 5 rebounds) led the way, but BC got plenty of offense elsewhere too. Quinten Post had 17 with six blocks and six assists, while Jaeden Zackery and Donald Hand each added 10 points. As a team, BC shot 58% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc.



"We talked about it today how important it was to bring your own energy," Earl Grant said. "Just make sure we out getting deflection, loose balls, steals, charges and just spreading the floor. Offensive rebounds. We talked about that because it's one way to generate energy. If you generate energy for your teammate it gets contagious, it's like a wildfire.



"Now, he's wanting to go get deflections, steals, loose balls...run the floor. So, I think what happened to us was that energy built up as the game went. It took a while being a nine o'clock game. You know, it took a while, but once that energy built up, it was contagious like a wildfire and I think it's why we were able to - for 30 minutes of the game - play really well."



After struggling against Duke, Post and Zackery came out with their hair on fire despite zero energy in the building. Post put up a quick five points and two assists to help BC to a 9-5 lead. Zackery added a quick four and BC led 11-9 at the first media timeout. Moments later, Louisville put a few stops and caused turnovers together and turned it into a 21-16 lead.



A BC scoring drought - something that has been far too common far too often this season - reached 3-plus minutes while Louisville opened up an 11-3 advantage on the boards (6-0 on the offensive glass at the time) and pushed the lead to 24-16.



Post ended the drought with a layup out of a timeout just ahead of the 10-minute mark. A baby hook for Post two possessions later made it a 26-20 game. BC would soon turn it into a 7-0 run as a Mason Madsen rebound and outlet turned into a Claudell Harris runner in the lane off the glass to cut it to four. Then, a Post three quickly brought BC within one at 26-25 with 8:13 left in the half forcing a Cardinals' timeout.



Madsen made another start despite both Prince Aligbe and Donald Hand being healthy. Hand would be heard from later in the game when it was needed most.



"Truth of the matter is, we've got about eight starters," Grant said of his lineups and the idea of different starting rotations moving forward.



"You never know. It's day-to-day. Our roster, most years I keep the same starting lineup the whole year. this just happened to be a year where we've had different lineups...we've got eight guys that can start on any given night. Whether guys sit out a game or we had some illness, people get the stomach bug...that lineup has shifted. So (Mason) may start, he may come off the bench. Either way, he's an important player and he's been playing a lot of minutes and playing well for us."



Harris tied the game at 29-29 with a physical layup after finding Devin McGlockton down low with a sick no-look pass on the previous possession. On the next Louisville possession, Post was given a flagrant foul after clearly yanking on a player's arm while tangled up. The Cardinals made one of the two free throws.



McGlockton re-tied the game at 32-32 with a corner three with under five to go, but in a bit of deja vu, BC allowed Louisville to make a late run while piling up the turnovers and rushing possessions. The Cardinals went up 44-34 until a three-point-play for Madsen in the final 53 seconds. McGlockton added a late layup to make things a little better, but a Louisville three-point-play in the closing seconds made it 47-39 at the break.



"You come to play the game you love," Harris said on BC needing to bring its own energy earlier. "As a team, us being collective, together, it wasn't hard to create our own energy coming into the game. Even when we were down, keeping that same energy and building up more to come back and finish with a dub."



Louisville opened up the second half missing a dunk, which led to a transition three pointer for Madsen. A McGlockton hook on the next possession almost immediately cut it to three, but the Cards soon pushed the lead back up to six (52-46).



The back-and-forth continued and BC got back-to-back threes from Harris in the corner and a deep one almost from the logo from Post to make it 54-54 five minutes in. BC grabbed its first lead (56-54) since it was 16-15 when McGlockton made a layup with 14 minutes to go.



The lead grew to 60-54 on a Donald Hand bucket, the largest lead of the night for the Eagles to that point. Things soon slowed down to a snail's pace as the clock wound down under 12 minutes as things got chippy and whistles galore started to blow.



BC earned its first double-digit lead with a Zackery jumper, making it 66-55 with 10:45 remaining. A Zackery steal and a Hand fast break dunk seconds later pushed it to 13, making it a 20-1 run for the Eagles over a five-minute span.



Hand began to take over and a three-point-play with nine minutes left pushed it to 74-59. The game had little flow over the next several minutes, but BC was able to maintain a double-digit lead until a three-point play for Louisville cut it to 76-68 with 5:48 on the clock. A bad BC possession and two free throws quickly made it just a six-point game.



"DJ is huge for us," said McGlockton. "He came in and gave us a huge jump off the bench. I think it was more...he was focusing on his defense and hunting and his shot just came to him. When he does that he's really good."



Harris gave BC some breathing room with a three to make it 79-69, but Louisville answered to stay within seven with 3:26 remaining. The Cardinals went cold while Zackery and a Madsen three opened things back up at 84-79 heading into the final two minutes.



One more Harris three in the final minute officially sealed it.



Now, the Eagles get ready to host a much, much better Miami team on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.)



"I just hope we keep getting better," added Grant. "That we keep showing up. Keep believing in each other. Believing in what we're trying to do. Understand that the journey is the reward, so we should be showing up every day and practice and be around each other in the locker room and embracing that. That's the biggest thing I want to see. And, I want us to build on what we've done the last two weeks. We've won three games out of five, we lost one by one. We went on the road and played a great first half...so we're getting better. I want us to continue to get better so we can get to a point in March where we're playing our best basketball.



"Hopefully we can win some along the way and then if we play our best basketball, who knows what could happen?"