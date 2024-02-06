CHESTNUT HILL - Stop me if you've heard this before...



The men's basketball team had a chance to continue building some positive momentum and creep up the standings in a wide open ACC on Tuesday night, but got in their own way.



In a surprisingly quiet Conte Forum given how much buzz has been around the school over the weekend with the Beanpot and football coaching search, the Eagles spotted Florida State a 15-point early and turned the ball over 15 times.



Still, BC had the ball down one in the final seconds, but couldn't get a shot off as the buzzer sounded, losing 63-62 to a very mediocre FSU team. BC is now 13-9 overall and 4-7 in the ACC.



Quinten Post crossed the 1,000 point threshold and finished the game with a team-high 21 points along with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jaeden Zackery had 11 points and Devin McGlockton had 10.



BC was coming off a 10-day layoff and it showed.



"I think we had some good practices honestly, I think we went at it almost all week," said Post. "Obviously, they play a unique style of basketball, but we knew that. I'm not exactly sure what happened. We started off very slow...I told the guys, it's so hard always going into halftime trailing. Last week, we go up against Syracuse at halftime and win the game.



"It's so hard to always be trailing. I feel like we're capable of not being in that situation, but we keep putting ourselves there. We need to change. We need to be better at the start."



Things could not have gotten off to a worse start for BC. With the arena mostly empty and very little energy for the opening tip, FSU jumped out to a 19-4 lead less than seven minutes into the game. The Seminoles had a 9-0 run to start the game until a McGlockton layup.



Post entered the game needing three points for 1,000 in his career and after an early layup, a three pointer with 13:13 left in the half put him over that mark while cutting the FSU lead to 19-7. BC started to get some stops and turned defense into offense, eventually cutting it to 23-18.



The Eagles soon went cold again and began turning the ball over, allowing FSU to push the lead back to 29-18. Once again, BC flipped the switch defensively and Zackery's three pointer with 5:43 to go made it 29-21. A minute or so later, a Harris three ball made it 31-26 and with 3:10 to go, a Post three made it a four-point game at 35-31. Ultimately, the Seminoles took a 37-31 advantage into the break.



"Some of it was Florida State's length and athleticism, some of it was that and some if it was our decision making," said Earl Grant. "Maybe the layoff had something to do with it, I'm not sure. We had two good practices, we had a good plan...the plan was good, we just didn't execute it for 40 minutes."



Both teams were relatively cold for the first few minutes of the second half until a Post layup five minutes in cut it to 42-39. Two minutes later a Zackery jumper cut it to 46-41. With 12:12 to go a QP block led to an easy Mason Madsen transition layup. After another quick stop, Madsen buried a pull up three to make it a two-point game and forcing an FSU timeout.



Bc missed a couple shots and the Seminoles went back up 52-46 before another Madsen three. Post knocked down a a three from the top of the key to tie the game at 52-52 with 8:05 left, giving Conte some life.



A steal by Zackery could have led to a fast break layup for the lead, but a turnover instead soon led to a transition three for FSU and a three for the Seminoles, making it 57-54. About a minute later, another BC turnover led to a layup and a 59-54 deficit with five minutes left. A put-back tip in from Post cut it to three with 4:28 to go.



A Madsen steal led to a Post drive and layup as the clock ticked under three minutes, cutting it to 61-58. Two Zackery free throws on BC's next possession made it a one-point game with 2:13 remaining.



A wild sequence came in the final minute and a half, as FSU was forced to chuck up a shot as the shot clock winded down. The shot missed, but the Seminoles corralled the rebound and then got a big layup with 1:25 left. BC failed to score on its ensuing possession and FSU did too. McGlockton hit a layup with 16.7 left and appeared to be blatantly fouled. A three-point play would have tied the game, but BC still trailed by one.



Out of the timeout, FSU missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and BC grabbed the board, calling a timeout with 10.1 left, setting up one final possession with 5.8 left. Out of the timeout, BC simply couldn't get a good look at the rim and Zackery fumbled the ball late, heaving up a shot about a second after the buzzer sounded and red light came on.



"We just wanted to get a shot. We had five seconds, we wanted to get a shot at the rim," said Grant of the final play. "We had multiple options. The first one was JZ. MJ, they denied him and QP was the third option...he made the decision to go hand it off to JZ. Maybe that's what he felt like he needed to do. Maybe their length affected it, I couldn't see the play. I don't know if he fumbled it or they deflected it, but we didn't get a shot off."



It doesn't get any easier for BC as they travel to face Duke on Saturday.



While there's still a lot of basketball to be played between now and the ACC tournament, Grant has to be careful guys don't start to check out mentally a bit with the ultimate goal of making the NCAA tournament an absolute pipe dream at this point.



"We're playing good basketball. We won two out of three, lost this one by one. Just don't grow weary and keep showing up," Grant added when asked about his message to the team. "Keep showing up. the season ends in March. there's still opportunities to play basketball, your best basketball in March.



"So, just don't grow weary. Keep showing up, keep having a good attitude. Keep sticking together and continue to pursue our best basketball."



