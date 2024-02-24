Just when you thought it couldn't get much worse or BC couldn't under achieve anymore this season, the Eagles found a new low on Saturday.



BC had a putrid performance, getting blown out on the road by NC State 81-70. The score ended up being much closer than the actual game. .



Mason Madsen led the way for BC with 21 points while Donald Hand added 11. Quinten Post had another brutal game, putting up six points on 1-6 shooting with nine rebounds. He was in foul trouble all afternoon and eventually fouled out in the final seconds.



The Eagles shot 45% from the field and committed double-digit turnovers again with 16.



BC is now 15-12 overall and 6-10 in the ACC, grouped with the true bottom feeders of the league. With five games left before the ACC tournament, it's going to take a miracle for BC to qualify for any kind of postseason play.



"We'll watch the film and try to see what happened to us," said Earl Grant. "Really proud of the guys just showing great character. We got down big in the second half and found a group that went in and played the game the right way and just played good basketball. So, again, we've got to watch the film, try to address the issues and then continue to move on and get ready for the next game."



It was a humiliating start for BC as the Eagles trailed 18-6 halfway through the first half, committing six turnovers seven minutes into the game. BC opened 3-14 shooting and Post picked up his second foul with 8:28 left, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the half.



BC did start knocking down a few shots, but the Wolfpack made it 21-11 with under eight to go on their third three pointer of the half. BC hit 10 turnovers with 6:33 still left as NC State pushed its lead to 14 (25-11).



Stunningly, BC found itself down just 29-21 after a three-point-play from Aligbe as NC State couldn't fully take advantage of BC's early struggles. Over the final three minutes, the Wolfpack was able to maintain a buffer and took a 38-26 lead into halftime.



The Eagles wrapped up the first 20 minutes shooting 39% with 11 turnovers. BC also took just one free throw while NC State went 11-11 from the line.



"We were defending well...but, then we just had a segment where we couldn't take care of the ball at the level we needed to take care of the ball," Grant said. "They pressured us and kind of got us out of character...the game took a big jump from five or six points to 14 pretty quick."



Three minutes into the second half the nightmare continued as the Eagles gave up a 9-2 run and trailed 47-28. Making matters worse before the teams even hit the 10-minute mark, Post picked up a fourth foul and had to sit again with 12 minutes left. Soon thereafter, NC State pushed it to 57-42 after BC's 14th turnover turned into an easy transition bucket.



Crap kept running downhill for BC as about two minutes later, McGlockton was ejected for a flagrant two foul as the Wolfpack made it a 20-point game. A Zackery three with just over six minutes left made it a 67-48 game. With under five left a Hand three pointer made it 72-55. Madsen got hot down the stretch to make the score a little more respectable, but it was all NC State on this day.



BC has another extremely difficult task on hand Wednesday night when Virginia comes to town for a 9 PM game. Last year's UVA game was the most memorable game in Conte in quite some time, but there's little reason to believe the Eagles can pull another upset with things currently going the way they are.



"Just stay the course," Grant added when asked what his message was to the team after a rough week. "Keep showing up every day and working hard. It's a season. We ain't the only team that's going through a season. There's a lot of teams going through a season. So, I think staying the course, really staying connected, paying attention to why we win, paying attention to why we fail our have failures and set backs. Really understanding and learning from both sides and continuing to reach our full potential.



"We've still got a couple weeks left before the ACC tournament, still got a lot of good opportunities. That would be my message."



