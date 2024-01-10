It's now 10 years and counting since BC won in The Dome against Syracuse.



The Eagles played arguably their worst half of the Earl Grant era in the first 20 minutes, but still only trailed by 10 at the half. Down double digits for most of it, BC clawed its way back and took a brief lead, but ultimately 22 turnovers and scoreless nights from Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post were too much to overcome in a 69-59 loss.



Claudell Harris led the way with 16 for BC, but as a team the Eagles shot just 39% from the field (28% from three), only attempted four free throws and gave up 28 points off the 28 turnovers.



BC drops to 1-3 in the ACC and 10-5 overall with another road game against a Top 25 Clemson team on Saturday. Coming into the game, BC was 20th out of 351 teams nationally in terms of taking care of the ball, but it was a horror show on Wednesday night.



"I guess they were very physical with them...Very uncharacteristic," said Earl Grant. "Z & Quinten Post have been with me for 3 years. That's never happened in 100 games...70, 80 games, however many games they've been together...they had 6 days to get ready for us with a bye week & I guess they had a good plan because they disrupted us & made us look like a team that couldn't take care of the ball."

It was a nightmarish start for BC, scoring just nine points in the first 16 minutes and digging themselves a 28-9 hole with 3:54 left in the first half. Cuse also went cold - only shooting 39% on the night - and a Mason Madsen buzzer-beating three pointer had the Eagles within 10 at 32-22 heading into halftime. BC finished 9-31 from the field and 4-17 from three in the first 20 minutes with 13 turnovers.



The bench was a saving grace for BC on this night as back-to-back Chas Kelley buckets kept the Eagles within four (49-45) with 8:53 to go. A Cuse turnover and Madsen three cut it to 49-48 and BC took its first lead of the night (50-49) on a Prince Aligbe layup with 7:17 remaining.



With Zackery, Post (injured and in foul trouble) and Harris all on the bench, McGlockton got his double-double with a put-back and was fouled on the play. He hit the free throw to make it 55-55 as the clock ticked under five minutes.



"Give those guys credit for coming off the bench, typically not playing as many minutes as they want and then going out tonight and really taking the game from 19 and getting it to one as opposed to letting it get out of hand and get to 25 or 26," Grant said of his bench.



Unfortunately, Post fouled out with 2:13 left and turnovers down the stretch killed the Eagles. The Orange managed to take advantage, pulling away in the final moments.



"They just did a better job of taking care of the ball," Grant added. "That's it...when you turn it over, they're fast and athletic, so they can go convert. I think the second unit, they executed a little better and were tougher with the ball."