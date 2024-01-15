CHESTNUT HILL - A nice, comfortable blowout would've been much easier for fans to handle when the Eagles hosted a below-average Notre Dame team on Monday night.



But, that would've been too easy.



BC had to grind out a 63-59 win that came down to the final few possessions, but ultimately, a win by any means necessary was all that mattered.



After two straight losses, the victory was massive for BC, who improved to 11-6 on the year and 2-4 in the ACC. Jaeden Zackery led the way with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Quinten Post - who was scoreless against Syracuse and then missed the Clemson game with a stomach bug - posted 17 points, four boards and two blocks.



"I thought Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post, they led it, but the supporting cast was good, other guys had some critical moments," said Earl Grant.



For what seemed like the 10th game in a row (at least two or three), BC's shooting was abysmal in the first 20 minutes (30% from the field), but the Eagles were still in it down seven at the break.



Devin McGlockton got the scoring started early with a three and a Post hook made it 7-4 Eagles five minutes in. Mason Madsen hit a three and a jumper on back-to-back possessions to give BC a 12-10 lead. A corner three from Zackery at the 8:30 mark put BC up one at 17-6, but a 10-0 Fighting Irish run soon had the Eagles 26-17 hole.



The lead ballooned to 31-19 before a personal run from Zackery cut it to 3124 with 2:08 left. Trailing 36-26, Madsen beat the halftime buzzer with a three from up top, keeping the Eagles within striking distance at 36-29. .



BC was out-rebounded in the first 20 minutes 22-13 while Notre Dame shot 52% from the field and 50% from three. In the end, BC still lost the glass battle 44-28, but found a way.



"Obviously, the last two games were rough for us (him and Zackery) and as a team. Coming off an illness I started the game off terrible, but credit to - honestly, Z here and Coach. They told me to keep shooting. I think I missed the first four. They just told me they needed me out there and to keep shooting the ball.



"Eventually, they fell."



BC opened the second half with an explosive 10-2 run, led by Zackery, Claudell Harris and Post, grabbing a 39-38 lead on a Post dunk. The teams continued to trade buckets until two Post free throws with 12:40 left gave BC a 45-42 lead. Donald Hand Jr. made it a five-point game at 47-42 two minutes later with a layup, but missed an ensuing free throw after being fouled. Notre Dame immediately answered with a three.



The Fighting Irish reclaimed a 48-47 lead on a three pointer with 8:38 remaining as neither team could get a stop and sustain momentum. That was until Notre Dame went on a mini run and went up 55-49 with five to go.



A three-plus minute scoring drought for the Eagles was finally ended with a Post three pointer at the 4:49 mark, cutting it to 55-52. A drive and dish by Zackery to Post down low on the next possession suddenly made it a one-point game again and a Post three after a stop had the Eagles back up by one with 3:29 left.



Both teams went cold both from the field and at the line until a Post three from up top with 47.9 left put BC up 60-57. On Notre Dame's ensuing possession, Zackery continued his big night - this time on the defensive end - taking a charge with nine seconds left on the shot clock and 24.1 on the game clock.



Harris - despite going just 1-13 on the night - had a chance to ice the game with two free throws and 19 seconds on the clock. He hit one to make it a four-point game. Stunningly, Markus Burton was fouled hitting a layup with 14 seconds remaining. Burton missed the free throw, but ND got it back and called a timeout with 11.7 remaining.



Notre Dame missed a wide open corner three with seven seconds left and Chas Kelley knocked down two free throws to finally ice it.



Earlier in the week, Zackery had tweeted that he couldn't wait to get back to Chestnut Hill. The energy in Conte - especially late - was electric and ultimately helped BC get over the finish line.



"Honestly, it helped us a lot," he said. "Being able to have all those students, family, just everybody supporting us, being loud for us, I feel like it helped us at the end. We needed just more than our voices out there to kind of get the flow going for us...we appreciate that a lot."



Grant didn't mince words when talking about how important the energy in the building was too.



"Our fans were unbelievable," Grant added. "They actually made a difference. The fans made a difference. It was loud. It was loud when they announced the players at the start of the night. They were making a lot of noise, they were yelling, great crowd, great crowd. We really appreciate them showing up, because they made the difference tonight."



The team will need the energy to be even higher in the building on Saturday when No. 4 UNC comes to Chestnut Hill for a 2 o'clock tipoff.





