It didn't matter how, BC just desperately needed to win an ACC game on Saturday.



The Eagles arrived in Georgia for a meeting with Georgia Tech coming off a tough home loss to Wake Forest earlier in the week that dropped them to 0-2 in conference play. With two more road games looming after Saturday's matchup, it wasn't technically a must-win game in January, but it was close.



BC trailed by 13 at halftime and as much as 16 early in the second half, but never quit fighting, eventually grinding out a 95-87 victory on the road.



Devin McGlockton led the way with a career-high 30 points along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Claudell Harris added 26 points and Quinten Post had 15.



The Eagles move to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC with a games against Syracuse and Clemson coming up this week.



"I think the biggest thing is, we knew the first half, man we were really out-of-character," said Earl Grant. "I don't know if it's we hadn't played a lot of games recently, I don't know what it was. It seemed like we just couldn't execute our game plan."



"Apparently everything," McGlockton said jokingly postgame when asked what was going right for him. "I had my family here back from my home town, so everything was going well for me...I probably had over 30 (people at the game). Coaches, family, friends, everybody came for me."



With a national TV audience on ESPN2, BC couldn't miss in the first five minutes. The Eagles opened 5-5 with McGlockton, Post and Harris all contributing to a 13-7 lead.. The Yellow Jackets soon got hot beyond the arc and went up 22-21 at the 10-minute media timeout.



Georgia Tech soon made it 30-23 as BC went cold, but threes from Post and Harris and a bucket by Zackery after a timeout near the eight minute mark quickly brought BC within three at 34-31.



GT pushed the lead back to 40-33 as the hot three point shooting continued before a McGlockton layup and three-point-play for Post cut it to 40-38 with less than three remaining.



Forced shots, turnovers, a missed dunk and more ridiculously hot shooting from the Yellow Jackets down the stretch ultimately left BC in a 13-point hole at the half. Georgia Tech ended up closing the half on an 11-0 run and were 9-18 shooting three's, After the hot start, BC was just 15-33 (45%) in the first 20 minutes.



"They made nine threes, they made us pay...we really talked about that in the first half. We wanted to go out and do better and be more in-tune to our details with how we wanted to execute our game plan," said Grant. "We just tightened up some screws on everything and then the guys just showed great character...in the second half we just really valued possessions, moved the ball well and played good team basketball."



Three minutes into the second half a three-point-play for McGlockton off a great pass from Post had BC within eight at 54-46. After a GT shot clock violation, Harris cut it to four after hitting a three, getting fouled and drilling the free throw to make it 54-50 and a 12-0 start to the half for for the Eagles.



Following a Yellow Jackets' bucket, an Aligbe three made it a three-point game. More of a back-and-forth affair broke out over the next several minutes as both teams hit shots. A long outlet pass from Zackery off a GT miss was tracked down by McGlockton on the baseline and he fired a no-look pass out behind him to a waiting Donald Hand. Hand knocked down a three pointer to make it 63-60 with 12 to play.



A Harris three with 10:52 remaining knotted things back up at 63-63. A layup by McGlockton soon put BC up 67-66 as the clock ticked under nine minutes. Chas Kelley's step-back jumper pushed the lead to three and a deep three from Kelley beyond the arc two possessions later made it 72-66.



Kelley remained hot and hit a runner in the lane with seven minutes left, making it seven straight points for the sophomore to give the Eagles an eight-point cushion.



BC got sloppy with the ball and a transition dunk off a steal for GT soon cut it to 76-75 with 4:31 to go before one of two free throws for GT tied it again at 76-76. A dunk and ensuing free throw off another bad BC possession stunningly reclaimed the lead for GT at 79-76. Harris responded with a massive game-tying three from up top.



Post came up with a steal that soon led to a McGlockton corner three in front of the BC bench to put the Eagles back in front 82-79 with three minutes left. On the ensuing GT possession, Harris was called for a common foul,. but after a lengthy review, a GT player was called for a flagrant foul for clamping down on Harris' arm, giving BC two free throws and the ball.



Harris hit one of two and then a technical was called on GT. Harris knocked down four total free throws after he was fouled (which is why GT was t'd up arguing the call) to make it 86-79. After two missed free throws from the Yellow Jackets, Harris was fouled yet again going to the rim and he hit 1/2 again for an eight-point lead.



McGlocxkton added to his career game with a bucket in the lane in the final 1:20 to push it to 89-81. With 44.8 left Zaxkery turned it over, leading to an easy dunk for GT. With the Yellow Jackets pressuring Mason Madsen, he found McGlockton down low and he finished while also getting fouled. McGlockton missed the free throw, leaving it at 91-83.



Madsen hit two free throws with 19 seconds left for the 10-point lead. In the final 10 seconds, McGlockton hit a meaningless layup to get to 30, which ruffled some feathers in the handshake line.



"We didn't want to shoot that ball," Grant said when asked about the minor incident. "They were pressing us, it was hard to get it in. We ended up throwing it long and he caught it right under the rim and shot it in. I think those guys weren't happy with that, but that's what happened...we didn't really want to shoot that ball, but he caught it right under the rim and shot it in."



Still, this was a massive and much-needed win for the Eagles as dropping to 0-3 in conference play this early would have been devastating.



"I think it's an important win because we're on the road for a while," Grant added. "It's an important win because it was a road win. It's an important win because it's a conference game. You want to stay in the race as much as you can, so it definitely was important, but coming into it, I never really had the thought in my mind of 'must win.'



"None of these games are guaranteed for you to win. You've got to go fight for 40 minutes and you've got to try and execute your plan...we've got to keep trying to be that team that can play a more mature game for the full 40 minutes."