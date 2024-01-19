BC's biggest test of the year thus far looms on Saturday as the Tar Heels visit Chestnut Hill for a 2:30 tipoff.



The game is on the CW Network and will be a chance for BC to make a massive statement to the rest of the ACC.



Is BC a tournament team? Probably not at this moment, but a win over the No. 4 team in the country would certainly be quite a resume booster. The Eagles will have a long way to go to further state their case, but an upset at least keeps the conversation going.



BC is coming off a gritty win over a struggling Notre Dame team, but most importantly they've had four days to rest after the team was ravished by a stomach bug in Clemson. Meanwhile, UNC is 14-3, 6-0 in the ACC and 3-0 on the road. The Tar Heels most recently scored 103 points in a 36-point win over Syracuse and they beat Louisville by 16.



UNC averages 83.9 points per game (top in the ACC) while BC is sixth at 78.0 PPG. Defensively, UNC is seventh, giving up 69.5 PPG while the Eagles are 10th, giving up 72.8 PPG. UNC's average margin of victory is 14.4 PPG (2nd in the ACC) and BC's is 5.2 (10th).



The Tar Heels have a multitude of weapons, but RJ Davis leads the conference in points (347) and points per game (20.4). Davis is also 4th in 3-point percentage (42%) Quinten Post is 10th in the ACC in scoring with 271 points and 16.9 PPG. Speaking of Post, he's the only player in the entire country averaging at least 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.



Of course, he'll have to deal with UNC superstar big man Armando Bacot, who isn't having as big of a year as some would have thought offensively, sitting at 19th in the ACC in scoring (252 points, 14.8 PPG). Bacot does however sit in 4th in the ACC in field goal percentage (54%) he leads the conference in rebounding with 179 boards (10.5 RPG).



Claudell Harris has been a huge addition to the BC roster and is actually one spot ahead of Bacot in the ACC scoring rankings with 15.0 PPG. In 3-point shooting, Harris is just behind Davis in 5th at 41.7%.



Four of the best passers will be in this game. Jaeden Zackery is 5th in the ACC with 73 dishes (4.3 APG). Post is 16th in the conference with 51 assists (3.2 APG). Elliot Cadeau (13th) and Davis (14th) are also in the Top 20 in the conference.



Saturday's game is the 29th meeting between BC and UNC and the Tar Heels hold a huge 22-6 advantage. BC last beat UNC on February 1, 2020 (71-70), which was the program's first win over the Tar Heels in 10 years. Last year, UNC came into Conte on January 17th and won 72-64 after the game was knotted at 56-56 at one point. In the ACC tournament, UNC hammered BC by 24. Overall, UNC has won 16 of the last 17 meetings and is 19-5 against BC in regular season play.



This will be the fifth time that BC is facing the Tar Heels while they're ranked in the Top 5. The last program win over a Top 5 opponent came on December 9, 2017 when the Eagles took down top-ranked Duke.



Shot making, rebounding and an ability to halt runs will be critical if BC is going to have any shot on Saturday. After the Notre Dame game, players and Earl Grant credited the fans with helping to pull the team over the finish line.



On Saturday, the Eagles will need all the help they can get, which means the same kind of energy that was in the building when the upset over Virginia took place a year ago.









