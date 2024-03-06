If BC was going to have any shot at all to make some noise in the ACC tournament, the Eagles needed to build some momentum on the road in the final week of the regular season.



The Eagles took care of the first part of business on Wednesday night, overcoming a slow start in the first half and grinding out a 67-57 win.



Quinten Post led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds. Claudell Harris had 13 and Mason Madsen added 12 points on four three pointers. BC moved to 16-14 overall and 7-12 in the ACC with one game left against Louisville on Saturday.



"It's very important," Grant said of building momentum. "We want to be playing our best in March. We've got a really good team, we're experienced, we've got some depth and we usually play great in March. So, we hit a tough patch. We lost some close games to some good teams, but today was a big start for us in terms of trying to propel ourself into the ACC tournament."



A Mason Madsen three, put back by Jaeden Zackery, a jumper by Claudell Harris and a three from Quinten Post quickly tied the game at 38-38 less than five minutes into the second half after BC trailed 32-28 at the break.



BC took its first lead of the game since it was 13-11 when Madsen buried another three on the Eagles' next possession. Madsen's fourth three of the game on a ridiculous cross-court pass from Zackery and a dunk from McGlockton pushed the run to 15-2 and lead to 48-40.



With 12:47 remaining, Post and Madsen had accounted for 29 points (11-19) while the rest of the team had 19 combined on 7-22 shooting.



Both teams got extremely sloppy with the ball and missed some easy looks over the next few minutes, but a three from Zackery with 8:37 left put the Eagles up 55-48. BC led 59-55 as the clock ticked under five minutes but should have been up bigger if not for missed layups and turnovers.



With 4:17 on the clock Miami was given a flagrant one, giving Zackery two free throws to make it 61-55. Harris added a deep dagger three with the shot clock winding down to push it to 64-55 in the final two minutes, giving the Eagles their largest lead of the night.



One more late Harris three in the final seconds officially ended a 10-game losing streak on the road in Miami that dated back to 2010.



BC also held Miami to just 34% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc.



"We're far in the season and what Coach has preached and what the team has preached is that we don't lay down, we're here to fight," said Post.



"We've been trying all year to be a good defensive team," said Grant. "That's part of our DNA, it's in us, but these teams challenge you, they test you. We made an emphasis in the last two practices to try and be better in our ball screen coverage. We knew our defense would have to travel in order for us to have a chance. We just played good defense. We played good team defense today and it was good to see."



Five minutes into the game, BC led 11-9 as Post racked up a quick five points with McGlockton starting 2-2 and Harris adding a bucket. BC opened 5-8 and Miami was 3-7, but the three baskets were all three pointers.



A 12-0 Miami run quickly put BC in a 21-13 hole before a hard layup underneath from Post. Miami missed its next trip down and a Madsen three quickly cut it to three at the 10-minute mark. As has seemingly been the case all year though, Post got into early foul trouble, picking up his second with nine minutes left in the half. The Hurricanes owned the offensive glass on their next few possessions and led 26-18 with 7:07 to go.



BC's latest scoring drought (aside from two Zackery free throws and one from Harris) started with the Madsen three at 10:26 and lasted eight minutes as Miami maintained a 10-point lead (30-20) heading into a timeout with 3:57 left. A Post layup with 2:26 to go cut it to 30-23 and finally ended the offensive ineptitude.



A driving Harris layup in the final 40 seconds brought BC within seven (32-25) thanks to Miami's inability to take advantage of the shooting woes and seven first half turnovers from the Eagles. A Post buzzer-beating three sent BC to the locker room with momentum in a stunning end to the first 20 minutes.



The Eagles shot 38% (10-26) and 3-12 from three in the first, but the 'Canes were just 13-34 (38%) and 5-17 from three (29%).



"I'm realizing this is my last few games in college and I'm trying to not take it for granted," said Post. "I'm trying to play my heart out. Trying to love on Coach, love on my teammates and just play the game as hard as I can."



BC knows it can't look past Louisville if they want to have any chance of riding a wave into Washington D.C.



"We got one game left. We want to try and prepare the best we can so we can give ourselves the best chance to be successful," Grant added. "We play good basketball this time of year. We're excited, happy we got the win and we're going to try and finish strong."