CHESTNUT HILL - 10 months ago, BC lost to NC State by 30 points.



The Eagles hosted the Wolfpack in the ACC opener for both squads again on Saturday and while the game wasn't a blowout, the result was just as disappointing because it was there for the taking.



BC went 14-26 from the free throw line, ultimately losing 84-78 in overtime.



Jaeden Zackery had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss. Quinten Post was ice cold in the first half, but finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Devin McGlockton added 13 with nine rebounds. As a team, BC shot just 43% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc.



The Eagles drop to 5-3 on the year and 0-1 in ACC play before turning attention back to non-conference play with a home matchup against CCSU this week.



"If ya'all stop jinxing us we'll be okay," head coach Earl Grant said when asked about the free throws. BC had entered the weekend third nationally in FT percentage. "Someone said yesterday 'you're one of the best in the nation,' and I said 'yeah, we're shooting pretty good.' So, we shoot them good, missed them today, but we really shoot them good. We've got guys that make them, we take them in practice. We've got a bunch of confident guys and the ball just didn't bounce today.



"They had 14 second chance points. For us, that's a lot to give up, but you've got to give NC State some credit. They made some really tough three's and dagger three's...it's a make-miss game sometimes."



Despite a roller coaster first half shooting, BC trailed just 36-33 at the break.



Two minutes in, Quinten Post - who had a rare cold night from the field - hit one of two free throws to make it a 38-36 game. Sloppy turnovers were an issue all day and helped the Wolfpack make it 44-36 before Post's first basket of the game cut it to six four minutes in. Another floater the next trip down for Post made it a four-point game.



A steal by Jaeden Zackery and fast break dunk for Claudell Harris had Conte rocking as BC cut it to two heading into a timeout with a little over 14 minutes left. After some back-and-forth, a Donald Hand three pointer brought BC to within one at 52-51 as the clock ticked under nine minutes.



The missed free throws continued to kill BC as NC State pushed it back to 56-51 with under 8:00 remaining. NC State was unable to really pull away and a Zackery layup cut it to 63-58 with under five to go. Unfortunately, he was fouled on the play and missed the free throw, the 11th of the afternoon for an Eagles team that was third in the country in FT percentage entering the day.



Down 65-60, BC got a put-back from Post to make it a three-point game heading into the final media timeout with 2:48 remaining. After NC State went 1-2 at the line a huge jam by Post made it a two-point game. Post tied the game with a fadeaway after an NC State turnover, forcing a Wolfpack timeout.



After trading buckets, BC got a stop with 40 seconds to go and Earl Grant called a timeout with 26.8 remaining and 22 on the shot clock. Out of time timeout, Zackery drove to the bucket and appeared to be fouled but there was no call as he missed a layup. NCState grabbed the rebound and raced down the floor but couldn't convert a wild shot of its own, forcing overtime at 69-68.



After a turnover each, NC State went up three. McGlockton answered with a layup and a steal by Zackery and corner three from Harris suddenly put BC up 73-71, the Eagles' first lead since it was 7-6. NC State got a stop and went back up 74-73 with another corner three with 2:19 to play in the extra frame.



Zackery was fouled with 1:42 to go and he both, again putting BC up by one. The Wolfpack answered with another lengthy three ball to go back up 77-75 heading into the final minute. Prince Aligbe just missed an alley oop and was fouled, but missed one of two to leave the Eagles down 77-76. A bad foul by Zackery handed NC State two more freebies.



Post jacked up an airball three point attempt with 30.6 left that fell way short, adding to a three-minute scoreless drought. Two more Wolfpack free throws made it a five-point game before Zackery hit a deep two with 22.6 remaining. NC State continued to knock down free throws, eventually icing it.



"This time we had more of a strategy guarding the big fella down low," McGlockton said when asked what was different in this matchup compared to the one last February that turned into a blowout. "NC State lost some guards, so we felt like we could exploit that and really get up on the new guards. They weren't as experienced as the last ones and it was just about defense."



Harris made Conte an electric factory early, going on his own personal 5-0 run to start the game. NC State cut it to 7-4 at the first media timeout. The Wolfpack's big (very big) man DJ Burns hit a little turn around to give NC State its first lead at 8-7 with the BC offense going cold.



The Wolfpack turned it into an 11-0 run as BC went scoreless for over three minutes and pushed the lead to 13-7. Post finally ended the run with 1-2 free throws at the 12-minute mark and Harris followed with a pretty up-and-under to get it back to 13-10.



Coming out of the next media timeout Armani Mighty pulled down a board amongst several NC State players, put it back home and then missed the ensuing free throw when he was fouled as BC cut it to one. Unfortunately, the offense continued to struggle and Burns continued to have too easy of a time down low as NC State eventually made it 23-16 at another media timeout with 6:22 left in the half. Things got even worse about a minute later as Harris turned his ankle and had to come out while NC State buried a three-pointer to make it an 11-point game.



Still, BC hung around as a Hand three quickly cut it to six a few possessions later. NC state pushed it back to 11 again before a Zackery three made it 32-24 and a McGlockton layup on a nice dish from Hand brought them within six again in the final two minutes. When the dust settled, McGlockton buried a three in the closing seconds to send BC to the locker room only down three. BC shot 38% in the first 20 minutes with McGlockton's nine points leading the way.



"I've got to watch the film first and see," Grant added when asked if this could be another 'step forward' game for his team despite the loss. "We had opportunities to win the game. It's a thin line. You make one more shot and make one more stop you win the game. I thought the energy, the effort and the stick to it've-ness was a good sign for us. You've just got to keep chopping.



"We did that and gave ourselves opportunities at the end to win it, but I really didn't think about last year's game as much. I'll watch this film to figure out where we are, what we need to clean up to keep moving forward."



