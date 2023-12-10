Sunday's 86-80 win over St. John's was the type of win a tournament team gets early in the season.



Maybe, just maybe, this year is going to be different after all for Eagles' fans starving for an NCAA berth.



After taking care of business earlier in the week against CCSU and Holy Cross, the Eagles found themselves In a rock fight with the Red Storm in Brooklyn. BC got contributions across the board to move to 8-3 overall with one game remaining in 2023 at home against Lehigh on Thursday night. Making the win even sweeter was the fact BC was wearing the slick Red Bandana 'For Welles' jerseys. ACC play permanently opens up with Wake Forest at home on January 2nd, but this non-conference win against a good Big East school is a massive resume builder.



Quinten Post scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds, but it was his nine assists that were the most impressive part of his day. Jaeden Zackery had 14 points with three rebounds and three assists and the biggest contributor of the day was Chas Kelley III, who posted a 13 point, five rebound, two assist stat line.



"I guess it says we're making some improvements," said Earl Grant postgame when asked what this win says about the program. "We've been through some battles, so maybe that means we're a little battle tested...I guess the biggest thing to say about the program - we had a great crowd - I guess the biggest thing it says about the program is we're moving in the right direction."



Up 38-36 at the half, BC stunningly found itself in a 52-42 hole after St. John's blitzed the Eagles in the first five minutes of the half. BC never wavered, eventually reclaiming a 55-54 lead with 11:48 to go on a Mason Madsen three. St. John's went back up 66-61 with a mini run before two Kelley free throws eventually tied the game at 66-66 with 6:42 remaining. The Eagles took the lead for good on a Kelley lay up at the 6:20 mark. With 3:11 to go, Kelley buried a three to push the BC advantage to 76-70. The Red Storm got it to 80-75 with exactly two minutes left, but free throws from Post and a thunderous dunk from Aligbe with 13 seconds left sealed the deal, even with a St. John's three as the final buzzer sounded.



"I mentioned something last year about how I like to be the villain. I like ruining people's days and just mixing it up a little bit," said Kelley III. "It felt really good to get this win in a semi-road game...one of the few takeaways I feel like was big in this game was how we stuck together when things got rough. Obviously, we're in New York, we're not playing at St. John's but it was just a sea of red in the stands. Our ability to understand that 'hey, we're turning the ball over, they're making runs and dunking on us, but our ability to stick together and just keep fighting and be able to bring out a win. That was special to see and I feel like that's going to give us confidence to keep striving and keep climbing throughout the rest of the season."



There's still a long way to go in this season, but the Eagles understood just how important this one was.



"I think this was a win that we needed...we needed this one," added Post. "Everybody kind of knew, we all knew we needed this one. I think it shows we stick with each other. We have some guys that have been here for a long time with some newcomers. I just think it shows we're a tough team and we can stick together.



"We knew they were a physical team, strong guys in the front court. We knew it was going to be a battle on the glass all night. We came in the game thinking we were the better team, honestly...we're just trying to play in March."