CHESTNUT HILL - The roller coaster ride continues for BC basketball fans in 2024.



Leading by as many as 14 early in the second half thanks to a 21-0 run, BC watched as old rival Syracuse cut it to two late.



That's when Claudell Harris suddenly broke out of his funk in a big way, scoring 14 points in about three minutes, ultimately pulling BC over the finish line for a big 80-75 win on Tuesday night.



This was the first win over the Orange in 11 tries for BC.



Harris finished with 19 points on 7-11 shooting including 5-9 from three. Jaeden Zackery finished with 15 and four assists and Devin McGlockton continued his stellar play of late, also pouring in 15 with five boards.



The Eagles are now 13-8 overall and 4-6 in the ACC with a full week off until Florida State visits Conte next Tuesday.



"Mentally just trying to stay strong, just trying to stay tough," Harris said of his recent shooting woes. "Trust in myself, trust in my work, but it's definitely good to feel the trust behind the coaching staff and my teammates to give me the ability to keep shooting the shots that I take. It's all just a trust thing."



"I kind of knew coming in I couldn't play worse than that," said Zackery, who went scoreless when the Eagles lost to Syracuse a few weeks ago. "I was just like, 'i Have to play better and I know I've got to be more confident and be physical and lead the team whether I'm at the two, the one or the bench.' I just took accountability on that and made sure I tried to get everybody involved and just play the game I know how to."



This was a wild game right from the jump.



After a slow start offensively, BC woke up in the final 10 minutes of the half on both sides of the floor. Defense led to offense - including a 14-0 run over the final four minutes - giving the Eagles a 37-30 lead at the break.



Quinten Post entered 12 poins shy of 1,000 for his career and with BC down 25-21 with 5:03 to go in the half, a layup cut the deficit to two and brought him to seven points total, five from the milestone. He finished with nine on the night.



Cuse pushed it back to 30-23, but a Mason Madsen three a minute later brought it back to four. A sick pass inside from Claudell Harris to Devin McGlockton made it 30-28 and with 3:18 left a Kelley three pointer gave BC its first lead since the Eagles were up 9-7. Four free throws from Madsen and McGlockton made it 35-30 BC and a McGlockton up-and-under gave BC the seven point lead before both teams went cold the final 1:30.



BC shot 58% from the field the first 20 minutes (4-8 from three) and out-rebounded the Orange - who had a huge contingency of fans on hand - 19-13. Syracuse was just 38% from the field in the first half and 3-10 from beyond the arc.



"It all starts with defense," said Harris. "That's what we harp on as a team. Of course we know we can score the ball, but when we're not getting stops, we're not us. We just get in the huddle every time and remind ourselves of what we do."



"We played them maybe three weeks ago. We remembered that battle. we remembered that result of the game, so we were ready for the game," added head coach Earl Grant. "We had two good days of preparation. We've been working pretty hard man, just trying to improve every day and I think we're starting to see the fruits of our labor."



The Eagles kept the foot on the gas two minutes into the half as Zackery posted a quick five points and a Kelley layup helped push the run to 21-0 and the lead to 44-30. A layup for the Orange with 17:03 left in the game finally broke the 21-0 run, but that only came after a wide open missed dunk. The 21-0 run was the longest for a BC team under Earl Grant.



The teams traded buckets over the next few minutes with the Eagles maintaining a 10-point lead at 51-41. BC soon went cold and Syracuse went on a run of its own, cutting it to 51-45 with 13 minutes to play as the building started to sound like the Carrier Dome (I refuse to call it whatever it is now).



Stunningly, the Cuse hot streak continued as the Orange made it 10 straight buckets and cut it to 55-51 with 11:09 left. The Orange got within three at 56-53 after one of two Aligbe free throws as the clock ticked under nine minutes.



BC got a big momentum shift for the time being with 7:45 remaining as Cuse missed two free throwd - giving everyone on hand free Shake Shack fries - and then Harris buried a corner three to push the lead back to six. Harris hit another immediately after a Cuse miss following a timeout, pushing it back to 62-53. Moments later, Harris slashed through the Orange defense for an easy layup and a 64-55 lead.



The Harris show continued after Cuse missed two more free throws, burying another three to suddenly give the Eagles another double-digit lead (67-55) with just over five minutes left.



Harris continued his ridiculous hot shooting with yet another three to give BC a 72-59 lead - officially closing the book on his recent struggles.



BC led 76-64 as we dipped below two minutes, but BC either turned the ball over or allowed the Orange to continue answering. Eventually, Cuse cut it to 78-72 with 1:14 remaining. The Eagles held on, avoiding a disaster of a collapse and earning a huge league win heading into February.



With a month to go until March, Grant still believes his team is due for a breakthrough. What does that mean? Well, it depends on how the final 10 games go, but this one was undoubtedly a huge one for the morale.



"This is a perfect time (for a bye)," he added. "Right at the middle. We're at the 50 yard line right now. So, we can take a deep breath, asses what we're doing well, assess what we need to improve in, let the guys rest a little bit. Then, practice and try to get two, three percent better. We can maybe recruit some as well. Having a bye week just gives you a chance to do a lot of things, specifically, continue to try and improve the team but also give them some rest and let them be a student for a few days.



"We're a team that has improved a lot in the last three weeks. So, that's the most important thing to me. Are we becoming what we're capable of being in the pursuit of reaching our full potential? We are expecting a breakthrough. What does that mean? I don't know, but we're expecting it. We've just got to keep working hard and showing up...I think we're moving in the right direction and I think the guys are all rowing together, doing the same thing, having a singular focus. I'm excited about where we are."



