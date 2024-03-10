As disappointing as the season was for BC this season given the preseason expectations and tournament talk, it's over now.



BC wrapped up a 17-14 (8-12 ACC) campaign with a 67-61 win over Louisville on Saturday evening. The Eagles will ride a two-game winning streak after four straight losses.



The Eagles finished 11th in the ACC, setting up another date with No. 14 Miami in Washington D.C on Tuesday night at 7. The Eagles beat the Hurricanes twice in the regular season by eight and 10 points, including on the road just a few days ago on March 6.



The Eagles will obviously need to win the tournament to make it to 'the dance,' but a trip to the quarterfinals or semifinals might earn them an NIT berth. After so much 'path' talk last football season, there actually could be one here for the Eagles.



Assuming they take care of business against the 'Canes again - although beating any team three times in a season is tough - then BC will face No. 6 Clemson on Wednesday at 9 p.m. When BC played the Tigers earlier this season on the road, the team was without Quinten Post and only lost the second half 45-43.



If BC can pull that upset, No. 3 UVA would be waiting in the quarterfinals Wednesday (9:30 p.m.). Obviously, Virginia would provide quite a difficult test, but BC passed that test last season and only lost by four (72-68) back at the end of February.



With nothing to lose and everything to gain, coupled with the little bit of momentum the Eagles recently built, it'll be interesting to see what BC team we get on Monday night. Earl Grant has preached all season long that he wants the team to be playing its best in March.



Well, it's March. Does this team have a run in them? Or is it another early start to the offseason?



