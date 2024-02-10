At the start of the season, many BC fans and media members (myself included) were convinced this was going to finally be a tournament team.



Unfortunately, the 2024 Eagles simply haven't lived up to expectations and an 80-65 loss to Duke on the road Saturday only emphasized just how far away BC is from top tier tournament teams.



BC trailed by just four (36-32) at the half, but Duke flexed its muscles in the second half while the Eagles had another poor shooting performance, shooting 41% from the field and a very, very ugly 19% from beyond the arc (5-26).



Quinten Post has also turned into a story too, and not for a good reason. The big man who was supposed to be BC's superstar has done far more to hurt his draft stock than help it this season. Post was held to just eight points to go with nine boards and four assists, but his overall impact on the game has not been felt nearly enough most times this season and the Blue Devils shut him down.



Jaeden Zackery was fairly silent again too, something that ultimately can't happen as one of the team's leaders. Zackery had 10 point on 5-11 shooting and just three assists. Much like Post, if Zackery isn't contributing more, this team probably isn't going to win.



"They put the smaller guy on him, try to have a more mobile guy," Earl Grant said of Post's struggles vs. Duke. "They just did a good job. They fronted him in the post. They were physical with him. He got it around the basket a few times. He had some perimeter drives. So, I thought he played a good game, they just had an awesome game plan to try to negate him."



Mason Madsen and Claudell Harris led the team with 15 and 13 points each respectively. Duke had five olayers in double figures.



The NIT was the bare minimum expectation heading into the year with the ultimate goal obviously the NCAA tournament. Now, BC sits at 13-10 overall and 4-8 in the ACC with eight games left and even the NIT may be in question, depending on what happens down the stretch and in the ACC tourney.



"We had a lot of great looks tonight. We made some, we missed some" said Grant.



Back-to-back three pointers from Harris with 4:41 left in the first half put BC up briefly at 28-27, but an ugly final few moments for Post helped contribute to Duke grabbing the four-point lead at the break.



As most championship teams do, the Blue Devils stepped on the gas in the second. BC was never closer than eight points, trailed by 13 with 12 minutes left and 16 with 10 minutes remaining.



"The biggest segment of the game we didn't win was the first four minutes of the second half," Grant added. "I think the biggest difference was in the first half we really took care of the ball. We had offensive maturity. We were working for the right shots. At the start of the second half it went from four to 12 pretty quick and it stayed 12. That was the separation."



So now, BC will most likely have a bounce back game against seven-win Louisville Tuesday night at Conte (9 p.m.), but don't let them fool you.





