CHESTNUT HILL - Another day, another embarrassing loss for BC men's basketball.



Pitt didn't care much about BC's Senior Day, hammering the Eagles 90-65.



Despite an impressive 30-point performance for Post in his last game at Conte Forum, BC simply couldn't defend the three as the Panthers hit 16 of them. Pitt ended up shooting 54% from the field and 53% (16-30) from three. BC shot 44% (45% from three) and stunningly attempted just four free throws.



The Eagles appear to be destined for an early exit from the ACC tournament at this point, now 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the ACC.



"That was very uncomfortable, what we just experienced," Earl Grant said. "That's adversity and that's disappointment, how are you going to respond to that? Because, this isn't the last time you're going to be uncomfortable. You're going to have disappointment in life. So, how are you going to respond if you've got somebody depending on you? Whether it be a daughter, son or wife.



"So, that's what I told them. That was very uncomfortable. A lot of discomfort and adversity, embarrassing. But, praise Pitt because they came in and did what they needed to do. But, when you leave this locker room, what are you first going to think of? Are you going to look in the mirror and evaluate what you could have done better? That's what I'm going to do as a coach, so that was the message. Making sure we understand that a lot of what happened today, Pitt did that...the biggest thing is how we respond to the adversity."



After all the hugs and photos honoring the seniors were done, Pitt jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before a three for Devin McGlockton. The Panthers were scorching hot to start the game, with five of their first six shots from beyond the arc going down for an early 15-7 lead. Pitt led 17-9 at the first media timeout.



Down 21-9, Jaeden Zackery - also most likely playing his last home game - buried a three and eventually, the Eagles started to chip away with back-to-back Post buckets cutting it to 23-19 as the clock ticked under 10 minutes. A hard drive and layup by Harris made it a 9-0 run and a two-point game. As the teams headed to another media timeout with 7:43 to go Pitt led 28-23.



Pitt pushed it to 35-23 before a Post jumper with five to go cut it back to 10. Things quickly got much, much worse as the Panthers' lead ballooned to 16 (43-27). A Zackery three in the final minute made it 45-32, but Pitt took a 47-32 lead into the break.



The Panthers shot 55% from the field and 50% (8-16) from three in the first 20 minutes. BC was 45% from the field, but just 36% (4-11) from three. Post exploded with 17 points, but both he and McGlockton had two fouls at the half. The Eagles didn't attempt a free throw while Pitt was 5-7 from the line.



"I thought (Pitt) came out with tremendous confidence shooting the ball," said Grant. "Every shot they put up went in the basket. That really got the game off in their favor...we lost by both halves by 15. They shot exceptionally well. Give them credit."



Offense was pretty much optional through the first six minutes of the second half before Pitt's 10th three pointer made it a 16-point game (53-37). Post continued to be the lone bright spot, racking up his 23rd point with 11:50 to go, but Pitt still led 58-43.



The bad night continued for BC when Post got dunked on right around the 10-minute mark and the Panthers pushed the lead to 21 on its 12th made three of the game. A minute later, the 13th three put BC in a 24-point hole.



A Post layup with just over six minutes left made it a 20-point game again, but Pitt just continued to make it rain, ultimately sending BC home without much of a fight.



Grant was asked what he feels Post and the senior class' legacy should be at BC.



"I think (the seniors) have gotten 26 ACC wins, or 27 in three years with still games to play. Every year, the program has gotten a little better," he said. "It's been a slow climb, but they've been the guys that's doing the labor. They have labored, they have worked hard. Today was disappointing, but if you look at the overall body of work and the sweat-equity they've put in to try and move the program from one place to the other, they've done an exceptional job and I'm proud of them.



"They've really helped this program get back on its feet and move in a direction where we can be successful."



Simply put, It was another extremely disappointing day in a long line of them during this season full of mediocrity and underachieving for the Eagles. BC is on the road to take on Miami and Louisville this week before the ACC tournament.



"I love my guys, they work hard and they compete," he added. "It's still the same message. How are you going to handle this adversity? What's your response? You've got to show some character now. It's very uncomfortable leaving the building, it's embarrassing.



"What's your response? How are you going to respond to what just happened? That's the biggest question I've got for them because I think for the rest of their life they're going to have to respond to disappointment, bad news and things of that nature.



"I'm curious how we're going to respond."