Participating in the ACC/SEC Challenge for the first time ever coming off two straight losses during Thanksgiving week, BC had quite a bounce-back effort on Wednesday night.



The Eagles beat Vanderbilt by 18 on the road, 80-62. Quinten Post led the way with 24 points, 7 rebounds an an assist. Claudell Harris continues to be a great addition, chipping in 22 points and 5 rebounds in 34 minutes. Both Harris and Jaeden Zackery (10 points, 8 assists) played 30 minutes or more.



The Eagles are now 5-2 and have their first conference game at home on Saturday against NC State at 4 P.M.



"As a team, as a staff, obviously, we're thankful. We thank god we was able to come in and get this win, but you learn from your failures," head coach Earl Grant said post game. "We had a little bit of slippage, or a set back, whatever you want to call it...but, I thought that we had a little slippage, we were very disappointed in one of those games in Kansas City. It wasn't comfortable the last three or four days. We were a little bit unrested, a little bit uneasy, but the guys had good practices, came in and showed good energy."



BC put its foot on the gas early, building a 15-5 lead after a Post three. With 9:08 to go in the half, another Post three made it 24-12 and when the clock ticked under five minutes, Harris hit a three to push it to 34-15. Eventually, Elijah Strong's last second layup gave the Eagles a 44-23 halftime lead.



Vandy did make some noise, but the game was never really in doubt in the second half. With under 10 minutes left a three cut the deficit to 60-41, but the Eagles had it back to 64-43 shortly on a Post dunk on an assist from Harris. With just over five minutes to go, Vandy cut it to 15 at 68-55, then with 2:53 left a three ball made it a 71-60 ballgame, but Mason Madsen, Harris, Prince Aligbe (9 points, 5 rebounds) and Post shut the door.



"Proud of the guys' effort," Grant added. "We shot a high percentage offensively. We really guarded well...we took a step in the right direction."