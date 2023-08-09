Christian Mahogany was all business when he stepped to the podium following BC's sixth practice on Wednesday.



A light "how you guys doin?" came out, but other than that, it appeared that Mahogany quickly wanted to get back to work - whatever that entailed - following the two-hour session. Mahogany has to make up for lost time and he's been doing so by bringing that nasty, tough demeanor back to the O-line room and every day on the field.



"Like I said at (ACC) Media Day, it was tough to see and watch football, and I'm not out there," he said. "I don't like missing football games as I said before previously and I'm just glad we're back. We've got a new energy, new aura around. New guys are competing every day, so it's fun right now. We're just going to see who's out there September 2nd and it should be fun."



Not only does Mahogany bring a swagger and an attitude back to the line, but he's also been holding guys accountable - even going back to last year when he was injured and had to take on more of a leadership role.



"I just like to hold everyone accountable, even myself. The biggest form of compassion is accountability, so, that's a motto I go by. I love those guys to death and accountability is how I love and hold those guys accountable. Making sure they're doing the right things and it falls on me, so that's why I do it."



As far as bringing the physicality and violence back to the line, so far so good.



"It's going well," Mahogany said. "We've got new juice, new energy. New guys are coming in and out every play, every series, every drive. It's a different guy or new calls, everything, so new offense, new aura. It's going to be physical. It's going to be nasty like I said (at ACC Media Day). That's the model of football I want to play, so that's what we're going to do here."



The running game will be the biggest difference in terms of that mean, nasty side of the BC O-line and Mahogany believes it's coming together with about 3.5 weeks before the opener. But, what does he, the staff and the backs need to see to know that things are going in the right direction?



"Seeing these runs pop off, you know what I mean? Seeing how these long runs go," he explained. "Like, our doubles, our counter game...whatever we have to do. Power, whatever. Whatever it is, we're going to get it done and we're getting a flow all together. Chemistry's building, so I like where we're at right now,. We're just going to keep running the football and keep seeing where we're at."



A lot has been made of Matt Applebaum coming back to coach the O-line unit. Regardless of what the fans say or think, it's clear Mahogany and the rest of the crew believe it was a home run hire.



"Coach App was the coach I played under, obviously. I've seen him the most. He's my guy. It was tough to hear he was leaving, but it was a seamless transition for me. I didn't really play under anyone else because I got hurt, so it was really easy to just get back into his stuff. He's a great coach, great guy. He has a lot of knowledge of the game and in general and he's easy to talk to. He's like a father figure to me, so I really appreciate what he's done for my career as well."



Despite being around the guys as much as possible last year, there was only so much Mahogany could do to help out the young guys that had little to no experience. With those guys having a full season under their belts now and Mahogany back in the fold, he's hoping there's a chip on their shoulders that can carry over to 2022.



"When you get thrown into the fire, you have to be ready for anything and everything. Those guys got a lot of reps under their belt, so now they're not rookies or no experience at all. Those guys will be ready if their numbers is called this year, so I'm excited to see them. they look good in practice and you can tell that experience is definitely helping them."



Of course, it's not just all the guys from last year that are helping to reshape the O-line room. Transfers Logan Taylor and Kyle Hergel have already made quite an impression on Mahogany and the rest of the team.



"It's nasty. Those guys are nasty," Mahogany added with a grin. "Logan's a great kid. Quick-twitch guy, big kid. He's got to piece it all together, but he'll get there. Kyle's like my good friend. Guards here (at BC) we always stick together. Myself and Zion (Johnson)...now, myself and Kyle, so we do a lot of things together. We go out to eat every time we can. That's my guy and he's going to help us a lot this year."



Mahogany may be the tough offensive leader up front, but he also pointed out this is still Emmett Morehead's team.



Right now, it appears that BC has its nasty back and Mahogany is a huge reason why.