CHESTNUT HILL - The Mason Madsen Show.



It's the only way to describe BC's thrilling 85-77 win over Miami in a jam-packed Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon.



Madsen - starting once again in place of Prince Aligbe - poured in a game high 25 points with seven made three pointers to help lead the Eagles to a much-needed win.



Quinten Post had a big evening too with 23 points and six rebounds. As a team, BC hit 15 of 30 three's and out-rebounded the Hurricanes 37-27. Miami also hit 50% of its three's (13-26) but missed seven free throws.



The Eagles are now 15-10 overall and 6-8 in the ACC. Aside from the top three, there is a massive log jam in the standings with ACC tourney seeding at stake over these next two weeks.



After dealing with an autoimmune disease throughout last season that had him in constant pain, Madsen's big performance was a long time coming.



"I think this year has just been a progress for us, team wide and individually," Madsen said post game. "That's something we've talked about...pursuing 40 minutes of BC basketball and kind of what that looks like...obviously, Miami's a really talented team that can make shots. We needed every single shot we made tonight. It feels good obviously, to come out with a win."



"It's huge. You want to win all the games if you can," said Grant of the importance of this particular win. "You want to get to a point where you can win at a higher rate, but today was a good step."



Even though BC played one of its best halves of the season in the first 20 minutes, the Eagles couldn't pull away from a gritty Miami team.



Thanks in large part to Post and Madsen's hot shooting, the Eagles sprinted out to an 18-7 lead less than five minutes in. With "Bill O'Brien!" chants ringing out as BC's new football coach sat court side, the Eagles rode the momentum and energy early.



BC shot 43% from the field and 53% (9-17) from three in the first 20 minutes, but the Hurricanes were a ridiculous 56% from the field and 50% from three (8-16) which prevented the Eagles from pulling away.



Miami took its first lead at 31-30 with 6:09 left in the half before a Harris three soon put BC back up 33-31. Moments later another Madsen three - one of three for him in the first - pushed the Eagles lead back to 37-33. Two Harris free throws with 3:07 to go tied the game at 39-39 after the Hurricanes went back in front.



Two Post free throws with 25.4 to go and a defensive stop sent the teams to the locker rooms tied at 41-41.



At halftime, John Austin's jersey was retired with a bunch of his former teammates on hand for a brief ceremony. The 1993-94 team that made a run to the Elite 8 was also honored during the 20-ish minute break.



"To have (the 1994 team and Austin's teammates) in the building and play the way we played in front of them...to have all of BC Nation in here, all of the community and the campus, the students...to be able to deliver a win for them is really special," said Grant.



Grant also talked about BC getting off to a better start - a point of emphasis all season long - but not being able to pull away from the Hurricanes.



"Yeah, I mean, 18-7, that was a great start," he added. "That's progress. We've been talking about trying to get off to good starts and not being on the other side of that. We were up 11 not down 11, so I'm really proud we were able to do that...Miami didn't go away. They got loose for some open three's, that's very typical of them. They make a lot of threes and when the game gets up-tempo and fast, they really know how to convert.



"There was a two-minute patch there where it got away from us, and then we hunkered back down and kind of re-established the game."



"We knew they were a good team," said Post. "We know they've got guys that can play and make shots, so we knew it wasn't going to be easy. We started off strong, which is improvement I think. We talked two days ago with just the team and we talked about how we need to progress in the season and we need to finish out strong. One of the points was starting stronger and I think we did that. If you start out stronger, you give yourself some slack and we knew they were going to make shots, but we responded."



Both teams remained red hot to open the second half. Mason Madsen was the focal point of BC's hot shooting, draining two more threes the first five minutes of the half, but Miami continued to answer with deep shots of their own. BC held a 57-56 lead after Madsen's sixth three pointer of the game with 13:44 to go.



Over the next few possessions, BC went ice cold while Miami built a 64-59 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game. Coming out of a timeout Zackery knocked down one of two free throws to make it a four-point game. Harris buried a three to cut it to one on the next BC trip down the floor, but as they did all day, Miami had another answer to make it 66-63.



Trailing 69-66, Madsen hit a runner off the glass in transition to make it a one-point game with under seven minutes left. After a stop and missed fast break opportunity for the Eagles, Miami answered with another three to go back up by four.



Two free throws from Post with 4:56 to go cut the Miami lead to 73-70. Another stop and a physical drive and layup from Zackery cut it to one, forcing a Miami timeout. With 3:04 to go, Harris had a man's man layup underneath to put BC up 74-73.



After a stop and physical rebound, BC came back up the floor, moved the ball with precision and eventually, another Madsen three ball put the Eagles up 77-73 with 2:05 left, turning Conte into an electric factory.



Devin McGlockton had two huge free throws with 1:12 to go to push the lead to six, but Miami quickly answered with a three-point-play as the clock ticked down to 50.9. On the next possession, BC got lucky as Post fumbled possession down low, but regained it and hit a layup with 34 seconds left. After another stop, Harris had a chance to ice the game at the line, missed the front end, but an incredible effort by McGlockton on the glass kept the ball alive until Harris could tip it home for an 83-76 lead with 26.2 left.



Madsen hit two free throws with 13.2 to officially ice it in front of the feverish Conte crowd.



"Words can't really describe the feeling," Madsen said of his huge night. "I feel like I've been through so much - even before I got here I had two years prior to being here - just like, the ups and downs of my career. I've sometimes questioned 'is this really worth it?' Obviously, there was a time where I was in pain every day.



"I don't really have words to give you, but it's really awesome. That's what I'll leave it at because I really don't have the words, man."





