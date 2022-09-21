Boston College has been missing its best offensive lineman the last two weeks. Ozzy Trapilo, a former four star from BC High, started Week 1 as the Eagles' left tackle, but a knee injury kept him out against Virginia Tech and Maine.

Third-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley is "hopeful," however, that Trapilo will be able to play at Florida State Saturday night.

Trapilo has practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Hafley, who said that the 6-foot-8 tackle was on a "limited pitch count" but participated in full contact, team reps Wednesday.

"I think the key with him will be how does he feel tomorrow, and if we can ramp up his reps again tomorrow," Hafley added Wednesday.

Trapilo started two games last season. He was one of only two Week 1 BC O-Linemen with starting experience (the other being now-right tackle Jack Conley).

Trapilo struggled in the opener against Rutgers, though. He allowed five pressures, including two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. That said, Trapilo showed promise in 2021, particularly when he started at left guard versus the Hokies during last year's Red Bandana Game. He registered a PFF pass blocking grade of 83.8 in that game.

"I'm hoping that we'll have him back," Hafley said Tuesday. "That's not a slight to any of the guys that we have in there right now, but I think everybody knows how important Ozzy is playing for us right now."

Conley started at left tackle at Virginia Tech in Week 2. But, last week against Maine, former preferred walk-on Nick Thomas was assigned the task of protecting the blind side. Thomas came in for right tackle Kevin Cline in the second half of the Virginia Tech game after Cline tore his ACL.

With Cline out for the season, Conley was moved to right tackle, and Thomas—a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from New Jersey—was slotted in at left tackle.

"Nick's a guy we really liked a lot coming out," Hafley said. "He was a really good basketball player who also was a good football player. Big, athletic, really good feet, long. Has a body type of a big-time tackle."

Hafley continued: "He earned a scholarship ... He came in, and we see a bright future for him. Did we think it was going to be maybe this this early? Probably not. But, obviously with the injuries, he's stepped up, and I've seen him improve. And I've seen him embrace it."

Thomas allowed five pressures and a sack against Maine, per PFF. The week before that, against the Hokies, he gave up four pressures and one sack.

Whether it's Thomas again or Trapilo for the first time since Week 1, BC needs better pass protection at FSU—not only from the blind side but from everywhere.

The Eagles are currently tied for 127th nationally with four sacks allowed per game this season. They also are 130th in rushing offense, so the run blocking has been another pain point.