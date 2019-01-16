Louisville flipped a double-digit deficit in a matter of minutes, turning a 12-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead that Boston College could never overcome on Wednesday night.

Coming off of a blowout win at North Carolina, the Cardinals (12-5, continued their momentum thanks to a monster effort by sophomore Jordan Nwora. Also the star of the Nigerian national team, Nwora dropped a career-high 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting, first rallying Louisville early before nailing a dagger with 51 seconds left to withstand the Eagles' late 16-0 run and seal a 80-70 win.

For BC (9-7, 0-4 ACC), it's yet another improbable comeback that fell short, marking a fifth-consecutive loss marred by inconsistencies. Jordan Chatman was a bright spot, as the 3-point specialist bounced back from a 2-for-18 start to ACC play by converting 6-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc. Ky Bowman didn't have the hot hand from deep but nonetheless flirted with a triple double, posting 14 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists to go along with five turnovers.

Tied at 14-14, the Eagles scored nine straight while holding Louisville scoreless for over three minutes to create some distance. They began just 1-for-8 from the field before drilling five of their next seven attempts. But the Cardinals soon responded with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to 28-25. Led by Nwora and Dwayne Sutton (14 points, 10 boards), they shifted the momentum entirely with an 18-1 run that put them ahead, 43-33, entering the locker room at half. Nwora poured in 11 points during that crucial stretch, during which BC's only point for over four minutes was a lone Jared Hamilton free throw.

It appeared as if Louisville was on its way to another 20-point blowout until Chatman caught fire in the second half. The graduate guard's sixth and final triple of the evening brought the Eagles within eight points and forced the Cardinals to burn a timeout with four minutes remaining. BC reduced that deficit to just five after Bowman got to the rim on the next play, but five clutch points by Nwora in the final minute ultimately put the nail in BC's coffin at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Eagles, which have only been fully healthy for three games in 2018-19, were operating on another short rotation with Wynston Tabbs out and Steffon Mitchell limited. In the absence of Tabbs, the elder Hamilton brother was solid with seven points and a steal in 23 minutes of action. Mitchell posted two points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal, fouling out in 24 minutes. BC was outrebounded 41-30.

It doesn't get any easier for the Eagles, who return home to host Florida State on Sunday afternoon.








