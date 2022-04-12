Looking Back at BC's Senior Day Win Over No. 18 Notre Dame
Boston College lacrosse has owned the Holy War after transitioning to the ACC. The Eagles came into the weekend having won 11-of-13 matchups against Notre Dame since 2005, including last year's Elite Eight bout.
BC held that standard Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 3,148 fans, weathering a lightning delay and a persistent second half from the Fighting Irish to record a 16-10 victory on a neon-out Senior Day.
How it Happened
Fittingly, BC's dynamic pairing of Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid piloted the offense with a combined eight goals and 11 total points. North finished with five scores and an assist, while Medjid logged a hat trick and two helpers.
BC jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 7-3 advantage in the circle, not to mention that just four of Notre Dame's nine first-quarter shots were on target.
Medjid kickstarted a 4-0, game-opening run, which was capped by none other than North. But, sandwiched between their strikes were two goals from breakout midfielder Kayla Martello, who even used a spin move to free up space inside the eight meter before ripping a shot past goalie Bridget Deehan.
Kasey Choma got the Irish on the board, however, it wasn't long until Notre Dame found itself down by five goals. Belle Smith finished around the crease, and then North scored her patented free-position shot to put BC up, 6-1.
Then Jackie Wolak and Mckenna Davis traded goals prior to the end of the opening frame. Wolak led the way for the Irish Saturday. The junior attacker piled up five points, courtesy of four goals and one feeder.
Things got a little weird after the first quarter. There was a lightning delay that suspended play for about an hour and 20 minutes.
But, when the game resumed, the Eagles picked up where they left off, extending their lead to 10-3 before intermission.
The second-quarter push was started by Smith, who charged inside the eight-meter, drew a second Notre Dame defender and dumped off a pass to Cassidy Weeks. From there, Weeks whipped a shot by Deehan for goal.
The Irish actually won 4-of-5 draws in the second quarter. The problem was, they couldn't hold onto the ball. Notre Dame committed five turnovers in the period and, like the first quarter, couldn't get many shots on net.
Christine Halfpenny's team picked up the pieces in the second half.
In fact, the Irish actually outscored BC, 7-6, in the final two quarters. They were simply facing too big of a deficit. They outshot the Eagles, 24-12, in that span, but the teams were tied, 12-12, for shots on goal. Accuracy remained an issue for Notre Dame.
And it didn't help the Irish's cause that Rachel Hall was on her A-game, particularly in the fourth quarter when she made four saves.
Following back-to-back unassisted goals by Wolak and Madison Ahern in the third quarter, North cashed in on her best highlight of the day: a backhanded shovel goal that slipped into the right corner of the cage.
The closest Notre Dame would get was five goals. Using a 3-0 run that started at the end of the third period and culminated with 12:17 left in the fourth, the Irish made it a 13-8 game. Choma bookended the surge, polishing off a hat trick.
But the Eagles answered with a three-goal spurt of their own as Andrea Reynolds, Caitlynn Mossman and Davis all found the back of the net, icing the game in the process.
Notre Dame hit twine twice in the final 31 seconds, except those goals only made the score look closer than it actually was.
Numbers to Know
— BC improves to 12-1 (5-1 ACC)
— Notre Dame slides to 5-8 (1-5 ACC)
— Hall's .474 save percentage against Notre Dame was her highest in an ACC outing this season. Her nine stops also tied a season high.
— BC defenders Hunter Roman and Sydney Scales led the team with four ground balls apiece
— BC honored eight seniors after the game:
G - Rachel Hall
A - Charlotte North
A - Jenn Medjid
M- Caitlynn Mossman
M - Cassidy Weeks
M - Courtney Weeks
D - Melanie Welch
D - Courtney Taylor