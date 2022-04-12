Looking Back at BC's Senior Day Win Over No. 18 Notre Dame

Boston College lacrosse has owned the Holy War after transitioning to the ACC. The Eagles came into the weekend having won 11-of-13 matchups against Notre Dame since 2005, including last year's Elite Eight bout. BC held that standard Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 3,148 fans, weathering a lightning delay and a persistent second half from the Fighting Irish to record a 16-10 victory on a neon-out Senior Day.

How it Happened

Fittingly, BC's dynamic pairing of Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid piloted the offense with a combined eight goals and 11 total points. North finished with five scores and an assist, while Medjid logged a hat trick and two helpers. BC jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 7-3 advantage in the circle, not to mention that just four of Notre Dame's nine first-quarter shots were on target. Medjid kickstarted a 4-0, game-opening run, which was capped by none other than North. But, sandwiched between their strikes were two goals from breakout midfielder Kayla Martello, who even used a spin move to free up space inside the eight meter before ripping a shot past goalie Bridget Deehan.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z77iP4oOjOO+4j+KDoyDinqHvuI8gU3BpbiBDeWNsZTxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb3JCb3N0b24/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3JCb3N0b248L2E+8J+m hSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlJ1Z0lhdVZyTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzJSdWdJYXVWck08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQkMgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgTGFjcm9zc2UgKEBCQ3dsYXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQkN3bGF4L3N0YXR1cy8xNTEyODU0NTk5MDM5Nzk5Mjk2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kasey Choma got the Irish on the board, however, it wasn't long until Notre Dame found itself down by five goals. Belle Smith finished around the crease, and then North scored her patented free-position shot to put BC up, 6-1. Then Jackie Wolak and Mckenna Davis traded goals prior to the end of the opening frame. Wolak led the way for the Irish Saturday. The junior attacker piled up five points, courtesy of four goals and one feeder. Things got a little weird after the first quarter. There was a lightning delay that suspended play for about an hour and 20 minutes. But, when the game resumed, the Eagles picked up where they left off, extending their lead to 10-3 before intermission. The second-quarter push was started by Smith, who charged inside the eight-meter, drew a second Notre Dame defender and dumped off a pass to Cassidy Weeks. From there, Weeks whipped a shot by Deehan for goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4177iP4oOjIOKeoe+4jyAx77iP4oOjMu+4j+KDoyA8YnI+PGJyPkJv c3RvbiBDb2xsZWdlIC0gODxicj5ORCAtIDI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRm9yQm9zdG9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRm9yQm9zdG9uPC9hPvCfpoUgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3l5MzduRE9reHAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95eTM3 bkRPa3hwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJDIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIExhY3Jvc3Nl IChAQkN3bGF4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDd2xh eC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMjg4MTc4MDc2Nzk0ODgwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Irish actually won 4-of-5 draws in the second quarter. The problem was, they couldn't hold onto the ball. Notre Dame committed five turnovers in the period and, like the first quarter, couldn't get many shots on net. Christine Halfpenny's team picked up the pieces in the second half. In fact, the Irish actually outscored BC, 7-6, in the final two quarters. They were simply facing too big of a deficit. They outshot the Eagles, 24-12, in that span, but the teams were tied, 12-12, for shots on goal. Accuracy remained an issue for Notre Dame. And it didn't help the Irish's cause that Rachel Hall was on her A-game, particularly in the fourth quarter when she made four saves. Following back-to-back unassisted goals by Wolak and Madison Ahern in the third quarter, North cashed in on her best highlight of the day: a backhanded shovel goal that slipped into the right corner of the cage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGFybG90dGUgTm9ydGguLi5uZWVkIHdlIHNheSBtb3JlPyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU05RQXdGZU1raSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NOUUF3RmVNa2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQkMgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgTGFj cm9zc2UgKEBCQ3dsYXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QkN3bGF4L3N0YXR1cy8xNTEyODkzODk3ODg1NzI0NjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The closest Notre Dame would get was five goals. Using a 3-0 run that started at the end of the third period and culminated with 12:17 left in the fourth, the Irish made it a 13-8 game. Choma bookended the surge, polishing off a hat trick. But the Eagles answered with a three-goal spurt of their own as Andrea Reynolds, Caitlynn Mossman and Davis all found the back of the net, icing the game in the process. Notre Dame hit twine twice in the final 31 seconds, except those goals only made the score look closer than it actually was.

Numbers to Know