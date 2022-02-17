Longtime NFL Assistant Dave DeGuglielmo Hired as BC's OL Coach

It's come full circle for Dave DeGuglielmo. The longtime NFL assistant—a Lexington, Massachusetts, native who started his coaching career as a Boston College grad assistant in 1991—is returning to Chestnut Hill to become BC's offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo spent the 2021 season at Louisiana Tech. It was his first time back in collegiate ranks since his five-year stay with South Carolina (1999-2003). The meat of his coaching career has come in the NFL, where he's racked up 16 years of experience and won a pair of Super Bowls (2007 with the Giants and 2014 with the Patriots).

"Dave's one of the best in the business—NFL or college—when it comes to coaching the offensive line," Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be able to land a two-time Super Bowl champion who is from the Commonwealth and has ties to BC."

The DeGuglielmo hire continues the trend of Hafley bringing on assistants with NFL coaching experience. Although Hafley and DeGuglielmo haven't worked together before, DeGuglielmo and offensive coordinator John McNulty have.

They first crossed paths in 1997, McNulty's final year as UConn's wide receivers/special teams coach. That season, DeGuglielmo was the Huskies' offensive line coach. They were back on the same staff close to two decades later in San Diego. During the 2016 season, McNulty was the Chargers' tight ends coach, and DeGuglielmo was the team's assistant offensive line coach.