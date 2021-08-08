Lofty Goals for BC's Offensive Line

There weren’t many sure bets about the 2020 season.

It appeared as if Boston College’s offensive line play was one of them. The Eagles were returning four All-ACC honorees and coming off a season in which they allowed 13 total sacks and helped BC post the eighth-best rushing attack in the nation.

It wasn’t that simple, though. The group shuffled positions in the preseason and struggled to adjust to offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s zone blocking scheme. Of course, they weren’t carving holes for the program’s all-time leading rusher anymore, either.

Even though the unit allowed zero sacks and paved the way for 180-plus rushing yards in three of BC’s final six games of the season, a lot was left to be desired from the talented bunch.

The Eagles finished with a run blocking grade of 67.7, which ranked 52nd nationally (nine spots lower than the year before), according to Pro Football Focus. What’s more, BC averaged just a hare over 100 yards per game on the ground and clocked out 118th in the FBS in rushing.

There were a handful of factors leading to BC’s troubles up front: scheme change, a new staff and limited spring ball and training camp come to mind first. Skill level, however, wasn’t lacking.

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. pegged Zion Johnson as the seventh-best guard in his 2021 NFL Draft prospect position rankings. And the versatile Ben Petrula—a four-year starter with seasons at center, guard and tackle—had a good shot to hear his name called this spring, too.

Both came back. So did All-ACC first-team center Alec Lindstrom as well as All-ACC honorable mention Tyler Vrabel.

“We had a great room,” Petrula told reporters Saturday. “I think as a group we kind of came together and really decided we wanted to give it one more shot and win an ACC Championship and be the best we can before moving on to the next level.”

Those four, plus redshirt sophomore Christian Mahogany—BC’s left guard for all 11 games last season—have combined for 125 career starts. Yet the group has more than just experience. They have a bond that goes beyond the gridiron.

“We’ve got five returning offensive linemen, and I’ve got my five best friends coming back,” Lindstrom said after practice Friday.

“Playing offensive line, you need that chemistry. So the fact that we’re best friends. … It’s such a blessing for the team and for us and for me personally, being selfish, because I get to hang out with my best friends.”

Lindstrom made it clear he wants BC to be an “O-Line U” again. Between 1999 and 2015, the Eagles had 15 offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft. The offensive line made up 44% of BC’s NFL Draft picks over the course of that 17-year span. Since, Lindstrom’s brother Chris has been the lone O-Lineman from the program to be taken in the NFL Draft.

Lindstrom and the rest of BC’s offensive line wants to re-establish that draft pipeline this spring. First, the Eagles need to show out on gameday. Preseason recognition means nothing if you can’t live up to it on Saturdays, Lindstrom explained.

“We pride ourselves on being the best unit in the country this year, and we hold a high standard,” Lindstrom said. And we’re gonna work every day after [practice] and [watch] more film so we can do that.”

Lindstrom described how the position group is more in sync preparing for the second year of Cignetti’s system. He said, last year, the players and staff had to learn the tag words when breaking down the scheme. Lindstrom elaborated, mentioning that there are different labels for variations of inside and outside zone runs.

The charismatic redshirt senior said “it’s like a different language.” As the center, he has to make those calls with the prescribed vocabulary. After all, he’s quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s second set of eyes. This time around, Lindstrom and the rest of the offensive line are more comfortable with the terminology.

It also seems as if the Eagles are reverting back to their original arrangement in the trenches that was so effective in 2019. Johnson told reporters Saturday that Vrabel—who moved to right tackle in 2020—is at left tackle again and Petrula—who slid to right guard last season—has returned to right tackle.

Still, Johnson wouldn’t confirm if he’s transitioned back from left tackle to left guard, where he was ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2019. That said, he did speak about the importance of versatility on the line.

“If you know how to call a certain play and make the points at center,” he said, “if you know the nuances of playing tackle for certain play and guard, you get the whole picture.”

Johnson, who transferred from Davidson after the 2018 season, has played for two different schools and four different offensive coordinators. Not only having the same coordinator again but also continuity with Matt Applebaum as BC’s offensive line coach gives the unit an edge. Applebaum was Johnson’s OC and O-Line coach his freshman year at Davidson as well.

“He’s a great coach, and he’s a real coach,” Johnson said. “If you’re making mistakes or if you’re doing something that’s unacceptable, he’ll let you know.”