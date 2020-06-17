EagleAction - Lockley previews decision

Lockley previews decision
With Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland receiver/athlete Theodore Lockley set to announce his collegiate decision later this week Eagle Action caught up with him to preview his choice."Friday at 12 p.m....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news