 EagleAction - Lockley previews decision
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 11:51:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Lockley previews decision

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

With Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland receiver/athlete Theodore Lockley set to announce his collegiate decision later this week Eagle Action caught up with him to preview his choice."Friday at 12 p.m....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}