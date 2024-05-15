Over 80 coaches were at Belmont Hill on Tuesday night for one of the final stops of the two-day prep school showcase across Connecticut and Massachusetts.



Most of them were there to see Tommy Rupley, a junior defensive end who currently holds 14 offers, including one from BC among others from Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Army, UConn, Cincinnati, UMass, Duke, Pitt, Rutgers, UVA, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Rupley looked the part and was explosive in pass rush drills on Tuesday, showing why he's a highly coveted asset.



Following the event where many of his teammates had impressive showing toos, a coach from Oklahoma seemingly talked to him for a half hour while other coaches waited. BC representatives had their time with Rupley too, who already got acquainted with the new staff during the spring season.



Rupley and Duke commit Sampson Onuoha form a dominant pass rushing duo for Belmont Hill and both were the 'main event' of sorts.



Following the hour long showcase, I asked Rupley about his discussions with the Eagles.



"BC is great," he said. "Coach O'Brien, Coach Lewis, Coach Commisiong, Coach DiBiaso, they've been very communicative with me, so it's been great. They've definitely made sure I feel like a priority and I feel comfortable there.



"So, it's been good to get over there and continue to develop a relationship with them."



Full interview with Rupley is here