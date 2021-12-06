Lindstrom Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom became the fifth player in program history to earn multiple All-ACC first-team honors. The others are quarterback Matt Ryan, offensive tackle Anthony Castanzo, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back AJ Dillon.

That’s some pretty good company.

Lindstrom joined another prestigious group Monday afternoon when he was named a Rimington Trophy finalist. The award is given annually to the nation’s best center. Lindstrom is in contention for the honor with Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.

The winner will be announced Thursday during the ESPN College Football Awards Show.

Lindstrom posted his highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (73.4) of his Eagles career in 2021. He was a better pass blocker (84.6) than he was a run blocker (68.4), per PFF’s standards at least. His PFF pass blocking grade was tied for sixth among all centers. And he allowed just one sack and seven pressures.

That said, Lindstrom was penalized four times, and he botched a few snaps, including a mistimed shotgun delivery at Clemson that resulted in the game-ending fumble.

He was, however, the centerpiece of an offensive line that improved significantly in the run game this season, even when the Eagles’ offense was practically one-dimensional without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec. In the second year of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s zone-run scheme, BC jumped from 118th to being tied for 63rd in rushing offense.

Lindstrom and Co. helped running back Pat Garwo III become the 19th Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground.

Lindstrom is a two-time All-ACC first teamer and currently ranks seventh among centers on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2022 prospect rankings.