EagleAction - LB Paul Theobald, DT Jaleel Berry Enter Transfer Portal

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 17:42:55 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Paul Theobald, DT Jaleel Berry Enter Transfer Portal

Andy Backstrom
Staff Writer

Linebacker competition and defensive line development are two of the biggest offseason storylines for Boston College’s defense, and both were in play this week.

Redshirt seniors linebacker Paul Theobald and defensive tackle Jaleel Berry entered the transfer portal.

Theobald registered only one tackle last season. He saw significant time in 2019, though. In fact, the Caldwell, New Jersey, native suited up for all 13 games and made 17 total tackles. He matched his season high of four tackles on three occasions: first in the opener against Virginia Tech, then versus Richmond later that month, and once more against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. He also notched a pair of tackles for loss.

Theobald missed the 2018 season with injury and redshirted the previous year. He came to BC as a three-star recruit from Seton Hall Prep. Additionally, Theobald received offers from Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCF.

The linebacker position is arguably the most significant question mark on the Eagles’ roster. Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie—who ranked fifth and tied for 11th, respectively, in the nation in total tackles last year—departed for the NFL. The likes of Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Kam Arnold, Bryce Steele, Joe Sparacio, Nick DeNucci, and Vinny DePalma will jockey for the spots at the second level.

As for the defensive line, Berry’s absence isn’t quite as impactful. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound veteran defensive tackle played in just six games throughout his BC career.

Berry didn’t see any action last season, and he appeared in one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. His most activity came during his redshirt freshman campaign. Berry played in five games in 2018, logging a pair of tackles in 45 snaps. He recorded a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 52.6 in the process.

Theobald and Berry join a group of Eagles transfers this season, which is headlined by running back David Bailey, defensive tackle Luc Bequette, linebacker Korey Smith, and quarterbacks Sam Johnson and Matt Valecce.

