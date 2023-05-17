The latest chapter of The Holy War will be written in Newton on Thursday afternoon with quite a bit on the line.



BC and Notre Dame's women's lax teams will meet at 2:30 with a berth in the Final 4 on up for grabs. If BC wins, it'll be the Eagles' sixth straight appearance at Championship Weekend. BC has won 11 straight games and two of them during that stretch have been against the Irish.



In the first meeting on the road April 8, BC had a stunning comeback to win 12-11 and knock off the then-ranked 8th team in the country. BC was down 11-7 with 10:43 left in the game before storming back. Courtney Weeks found her sister Cassidy for the game-winner with 12 seconds left, similarly to the goal the two hooked up on against Penn last Saturday to put away a nail-biting second round win.



In that first meeting Jenn Medjid - the All-American, newly drafted professional and Tweaarton Trophy finalist - had four goals to pace the offense and it was the program's fifth straight victory against the Irish. Freshman Shea Dolce was just getting her feet wet as a starter as well, making 13 saves.



History repeated itself in terms of Dolce stealing the show when the team's met in the ACC semi-finals back on April 28. The Eagles won that game 9-4, thanks mostly to a ridiculous 11-save performance where she made the most difficult stops look easy. The defense stifled the Notre Dame offense all day, holding the Irish to a season-low in goals. Offensively, Medjid had a hat trick while Cassidy Weeks and Kayla Martello each scored twice.



If the Eagles are going to beat Notre Dame for a third time this season, the offense will need a much better start than the one it had against Penn. While the game never truly felt in doubt until things got real tight late, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein was not happy postgame. If BC can get the same type of crowd (1,900) and feed off the energy early, they can make life difficult for the Irish defensively.



If Notre Dame can keep it close until halftime like the Quakers did and shift the energy in the stadium, it'll be interesting to see how BC responds. Ultimately, I think Dolce and the players like Sydney Scales and Hunter Roman are the difference makers in big spots and depth wins out. BC's offense may get stymied a bit, but in the end, BC is probably Final 4-bound again, most likely with a score of like, 10-6.



Whatever happens, folks should appreciate the level of excellence this program is operating at right now, because runs like these don't come around often.





