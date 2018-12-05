LA Rams assistant Liam Coen turns down OC offer
According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Los Angeles Rams assistant wide receivers coach Liam Coen will not take Boston College's offensive coordinator position, recently vacated by soon-to-be Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.
On Tuesday afternoon, CBS Sports reported that the Eagles were hiring Coen, a 32-year-old former UMass quarterback, as Loeffler's successor on a two-year deal. Even though he's staying put in LA, the fact that BC is targeting a young offensive mind like Coen is a good sign for the search process.
Under Loeffler, the Eagles added spread-style elements to their power-run offense. Offering Coen means they aim to continue that trend. Despite his rejection, BC should still eye bright candidates like Coen who have had particular success in play-action-heavy systems.