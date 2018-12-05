According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Los Angeles Rams assistant wide receivers coach Liam Coen will not take Boston College's offensive coordinator position, recently vacated by soon-to-be Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS Sports reported that the Eagles were hiring Coen, a 32-year-old former UMass quarterback, as Loeffler's successor on a two-year deal. Even though he's staying put in LA, the fact that BC is targeting a young offensive mind like Coen is a good sign for the search process.

Under Loeffler, the Eagles added spread-style elements to their power-run offense. Offering Coen means they aim to continue that trend. Despite his rejection, BC should still eye bright candidates like Coen who have had particular success in play-action-heavy systems.