After being widely rumored yesterday, Jon Rothstein has confirmed that Ky Bowman will withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and return to Boston College for the 2018-19 season.

Ky Bowman is returning to Boston College next season, per a source. Entered 2018 NBA Draft without an agent.

After working out for multiple NBA teams over the past few weeks—Rockets, Celtics, Cavaliers, Hawks, Thunder, Nets—Ky has decided to return to Boston College for his junior season. It was unlikely that Ky would’ve been drafted this year, so it’s a wise decision to return to BC to boost his stock for the 2019 draft.

Ky Bowman, if he can up his efficiency, could easily be in the running for ACC 1st team, ACC POY, and All-America honors. Was All-ACC Honorable Mention last year

With Ky returning, Boston College will feature a 2018-19 core of:

Ky Bowman, Junior

Jordan Chatman, Senior

Jairus Hamilton, Freshman

Steffon Mitchell, Sophomore

Nik Popovic, Junior

Wynston Tabbs, Freshman

Luka Kraljevic, Sophomore

With Vin Baker, Jared Hamilton (can play in January), JC Reyes, and Avery Wilson providing depth.

Aside from that, BC does have an open scholarship after the early departure of Jerome Robinson, so they could still add a graduate transfer for next season.

At this time, the coaching staff is definitely looking to add a grad transfer, and it wouldn’t surprise to see another guard on the roster next year. Unfortunately, most of the top transfers have already chosen new schools, but there are still some sleepers out there.

In terms of a timeline for adding another player, things are pretty loose on the grad transfer market and news could come out anytime over the next few months—so don’t be worried if no one is added in the next few weeks.

Other than that, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else will be leaving BC, so expect everyone back next year aside from Jerome Robinson and Deontae Hawkins (almost a 0% chance he returns at this point).

With Ky back, BC should be a mid-tier team in the ACC next season, and if guys like Jairus Hamilton and Wynston Tabbs outperform expectations, maybe the Eagles sniff 20 wins next year.

But for now, just be happy that Ky is returning!



