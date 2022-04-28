Kraft's Deal to Become Penn State AD Reportedly Awaiting Board Approval

Penn State beat writer Audrey Snyder, also from The Athletic, noted that the Board of Trustees' subcommittee on compensation has a "personal matters" meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic tweeted Thursday that, according to his sources, Penn State and Kraft "have now agreed to terms on a deal that will make Kraft the Nittany Lions' next AD, subject to Board approval."

Boston College Athletic Director Pat Kraft is reportedly one step closer to becoming Penn State's new AD.

Pete Thamel of ESPN broke the news earlier this week that Kraft was being targeted by Penn State for its AD vacancy left by Sandy Barbour and that a deal could be done by the end of the week.

Following a five-year run as Temple's AD, Kraft was hired by BC less than two years ago to replace now-UCLA AD Martin Jarmond. Kraft's departure would force BC to hire its fourth AD since 2017, including its third since Eagles head football coach Jeff Hafley was brought aboard in December 2019.

Penn State appears to be searching for a football-centric AD, especially after the school signed Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin to a 10-year extension through the 2031 season last November.

