Drew Kendall and the BC offensive line know it needs to be better.



On Thursday following practice No. 3 of 15 this spring, Kendall met with the media for the first time since last season. Now a veteran by today's college football standards, Kendall and the rest of the group are excited to show last year was just a bad season.



ON HEARING THE NOISE LAST YEAR AND PLAYING WITH A CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER IN 2023

"Fuel to the fire, but it's steady work. Nothing changes. A little more of a chip (on the line's collective shoulder), but can't let the outside noise get to your head too much. You've got to keep working and just put your head down."



ON IF THERE IS ALREADY A DIFFERENT FEELING AMONGST THE GROUP

"Totally, the energy out there is way different. We just went at it out there today, it was fun. It was a physical practice, but yeah, the energy is probably the best it's been."



ON WHAT THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE SHOULD BE THIS SEASON

"We've got a lot of depth. A lot of guys played last year and we brought in two new guys. They're fitting right in great, fighting in with the scheme, so, it's going to be a whole new mentality. We're going to roll guys in most likely and just bring it to them. No more sitting back, we're going to bring it to them."



ON HAVING OL COACH MATT APPLEBAUM BACK

"He actually recruited me out of high school, so having him back is great. We see a lot of things eye-to-eye, a lot of the same schemes that I think I like to run and he likes to run and teaches them really well. So, he brings that knowledge and I see a lot of things close to him, so maybe at center I'll be able to help the guys and bring the guys along and if they don't understand exactly what he's saying I can try and help them out there too. Just having that as the center with the O-line coach, it's really beneficial."



ON HAVING CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS

"I like it a lot. Two really great offensive minds coming together and I think Shimko has a really good handle on the pass game and Chud obviously understands the run game really well. They both obviously understand both really well, but just having them both collide and mesh the best offense they can together is going really well. It's big (having familiar voices). With Coach App, a lot of guys that were here were recruited by Coach App or already worked with him, so everyone really understands what he's trying to do here. It's not like we're trying to learn a whole other...O-line techniques or any of that stuff, so that's really important."



ON HAVING CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY BACK

"Oh it's great, I love having that big 330 next to me at guard. It's really helpful and he's awesome, it's going to be great to have him back."



ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH EMMETT MOREHEAD, PARTICULARLY AS A CENTER

"Me and Emmett are really close, so we work a lot on pass pro, run game, making sure we see it all together. He's a very vocal guy and he's funny with it, so it's been great, he's really stepping up,"



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF IMPROVING THE RUN GAME IN 2023

"One thing is getting healthy, getting strong and gaining that confidence back. Right now, we're kind of mixing some things up, but we were hitting some washers out there today, so we're really getting back after it and I'm excited. I think it's going to be a really big step up."



ON TRANSFERS DRIVING COMPETITION WITHIN THE GROUP

"They're mixing in with the ones, some are starting with the ones, but we don't really have set one's yet because there's so much competition. Everyone's rotating around and it's really driving us. Everyone wants to get that spot."