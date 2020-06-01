Kani Walker caught many by surprise when he committed to Boston College March 31. It all happened in about 24 hours. Walker was feeling the love from the Eagle staff, he felt wanted by Jeff Hafley and that led Walker to his decision.

That commitment happened quickly. Maybe too quickly.

The three-star defensive back out of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County has backed off that pledge.

"I felt like with the pandemic and not being able to take visits, I just committed kind of early," said Walker. "I rushed my decision, I didn't think about it enough, and I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks of weeks now. Today was just the right time to do it."

He made the call to the Boston College staff Monday and it went well. The Eagles took the news well and will continue to recruit Walker.

"I have so much respect for the coaches at Boston College. They were fine with my decision, they accepted it well and they are great guys."

Just because he re-opened his recruitment does not mean Walker has eliminated the Eagles from this race.

""The Boston College coaches really made me feel different and they are definitely still in it. They haven't gone anywhere. They are cool, they have hit me up almost every day, they made it clear I am a guy they want.

"The coaches have showed me, even after my commitment that they believe in me, that they love me and I am happy with my decision.

"They are's going anywhere. I have nothing but respect for them and I still want to take a visit up there."

Even when Walker committed, he planned to take all five official visits. Now he will do so as an uncommitted prospect.

"I just want to be open now. I need to take visits and I just rushed things before. I did not make sure of my decision before I commit. I am going to stay open, take my visits when I can and then make a decision. I just did this too soon with Boston College.

Shortly after the commitment was announced, Walker picked up offers from Arkansas, Missouri and North Carolina State.

When visits do resume, Walker is eager to get out and see different places. A handful of schools are in regular contact.

"North Carolina State, Louisville, and Arkansas have been coming hard for a while, so I have thought about visiting those and maybe Pittsburgh," said Walker. "Arkansas has been consistent with me and more of their coaches are starting to hit me up.

"North Carolina State has been on me very hard. They are really trying to get my attention. The whole staff has my number and a lot of them are hitting me up, so I would like to check them out.

"I had the visit to Pittsburgh scheduled in June, so I have been talking to them for a while. I know Rashad Battle (signed with Pittsburgh in February), and he has told me a lot about them, so I still want to get up there and check them out."

Walker has hit the reset button and he will take the process much slower and he is set on taking visits before he makes his next decision. There are no schools recruiting him harder than the others at this time and Walker said he is wide open to all options moving forward.