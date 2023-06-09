You wouldn't think it, but June has become one of - if not the busiest - month for staffs in the college football world.



Recruiting has never been more cut throat and because of that, any down time coaches and recruiters might have has seemingly disappeared. During his visit on The New England Football Show this past Monday, the very first thing we asked Coach Hafley is what the weeks after spring ball concluded have been like.



"That feels like six, seven months ago," Hafley joked talking about the spring session. "For the assistants, as soon as spring ball is literally done, they all hit the road recruiting. Life as an assistant coach in college football right now is tough. They're pretty much on the road all month and don't really get much of a chance to see their families. I really appreciate those guys. The work they put in and the time. They get back, it's Memorial Day weekend, they get a little time to be with their family and now we'll work every single day until July."



While training camp isn't for a while, there are players on campus getting that summer work in, which means the assistants and strength coach Phil Matusz are hard at work too when they can be with all the different rules and regulations for the NCAA.



"We're with our players now. They're back with Coach Tusz' and doing stuff they're able to do with coaches with the rules," added Hafley.



Of course the lifeblood of any program is recruiting, and that's a whole other world that needs the utmost attention. Each weekend, BC - and other schools around the country - are hosting official visits and hopefully getting some new Eagle commitments, just like the one they got from Desman Stephens on Thursday night.



"Now, we've got official visits, so the new schedule in college football has kind of made June the busiest month, maybe out of the whole year with a lot going on," Hafley said. "You have your players, you have recruits and then you're dealing with camps as soon as those are done. You're trying to solidify your class of 2024, you're working on 25 and 26, but most importantly, you're trying to get your players ready for the season."



There is officially no such thing as an offseason if you want to compete in college football, and BC's staff has been right in the thick of it all.



"I appreciate the staff and all their time and effort," he added. "For me, it was a lot of traveling, getting around to do some BC events. See some donors, see some fans. I was all over the country doing some stuff. I was around our players a lot. I got a chance to go out and be with Zay for the draft and then I just spent a lot of time looking at the tape while the guys are on the road trying to make sure we're ready to roll.



"It's been busy, it's been exciting and it's good to have everybody back."