Johnson Named to AP Preseason All-American First Team

Before he returned to Boston College for the 2021 season, offensive lineman Zion Johnson was ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the seventh-best guard prospect in last year's draft.

He was recognized as one of the top-two players at the position Monday when he was named to the 2021 AP Preseason All-American first team.

Johnson was the lone BC player to make either the first or second team. Notre Dame and Iowa State were the only two teams to have three total honorees, but eight programs had at least two, including ACC favorite Clemson (wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee).

Johnson was joined by four other first-team offensive linemen: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, tackles Evan Neal (Alabama) and Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and fellow guard Cain Madden (Notre Dame).

After moving to left tackle last season, it appears as if Johnson is back at guard, where he earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors three times in 2019. Even though Johnson graded out as the Eagles' second-best lineman in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, he occasionally struggled on the blind side, allowing two sacks and seven quarterback hits last season, in addition to 18 hurries and 27 pressures—both team highs—according to PFF.

Johnson has spent time this preseason at center, guard and tackle, but he told reporters earlier this summer that Tyler Vrabel is back to left tackle, and Ben Petrula has shifted over to right tackle again—where they both started in 2019.

All five of BC's starting offensive linemen have returned for the 2021 season.