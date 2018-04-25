BC Men's Basketball Head Coach Jim Christian has a received a contract extension that will keep him at BC through the 2021-22 season, Jon Rothstein reports.

Christian has been the Head Coach at Boston College since the 2014-15 season and has compiled a record of 48-83, including a successful 19-16 2017-18 season that featured a quarterfinal appearance in the ACC Tournament and BC's first NIT appearance since 2010-11.

Coach Christian has proven himself as one of the better player development coaches in the nation, turning lower-tier recruits Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson into All-ACC players and legitimate NBA prospects.

Moreover, BC's 2018 recruiting class figures to be its best in quite some time, featuring two top 150 ranked recruits in Jairus Hamilton and Wynston Tabbs.

By giving Christian an extension now, it seems new Athletic Director Martin Jarmond plans on keeping Christian around well past 2018-19--ending any speculation he may want to bring in his own man.

With Christian entering his 5th season at BC, it seems the Eagles finally have some stability in their program.

An official announcement from the school is expected soon.