Jerome Robinson has signed with an agent, indicating he plans on staying in the 2018 NBA Draft, ending his collegiate career, multiple sources are reporting.

Sources: Boston College junior Jerome Robinson has decided to stay in the 2018 NBA draft, signing with CAA Sports. Robinson, a 6-foot-6 scorer, averaged 24 points in ACC this past season.

BC’s Jerome Robinson to me on why he decided to stay in the draft: “I feel that my game and my mentality is pro ready. Simple as that.”

Obviously this a huge blow for Boston College. Robinson was the ACC’s leading scorer last season and was the runner up for ACC Player of the Year.

Robinson will sign with CAA Sports, a prominent agency that also represents former BC standout Reggie Jackson.

Reportedly, Robinson is seen as a potential first round prospect by many NBA teams, so it makes sense he decided to stay in the draft.

With Robinson departing, Boston College will have an open roster spot to add another recruit or grad transfer, but many of the top targets have already found new homes, putting BC in a tough spot.

It is still unknown what Ky Bowman’s plans are going forward—he also declared for the draft but did not hire an agent and may return to BC. NBA Combine invites were sent out yesterday, but it has not been reported whether Ky was invited. At this point, I would expect him to be at BC next year, but you never know.

For Robinson, we wish you all the best. It’s a shame you had to leave, but you leave BC with a bright future.