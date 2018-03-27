CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Jerome Robinson was named to the 2018 Associated Press All-America team, becoming the fifth player in Boston College men's basketball history to earn the prestigious honor.

The junior guard was tabbed as an honorable mention selection and was one of five players from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be named to the 2018 AP All-America team.

Robinson joins John Austin (1963), Troy Bell (2001, 2003), Craig Smith (2006), and Jared Dudley (2007) as Eagles who have earned Associated Press All-America accolades in the 70 year-history of the awards.

This season, Robinson was one of the top offensive guards in the country and led the ACC in scoring both overall (20.7 points per game) and in conference-games only (24.3 ppg). One of five national finalists for the Jerry West Award - presented to the nation's top shooting guard - Robinson posted career-highs in every offensive statistical category - total points (725), points per game (20.7), field goal percentage (48.5%), 3-point field goal percentage (40.9%), and free throw percentage (83.0%). Through the regular season, Robinson led the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage and ranked among the league leaders in overall field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and 3FG made.

He was runner-up for the ACC Player of the Year Award, earning 17 of the 57 votes, and was a virtual unanimous pick for All-ACC First Team honors, garnering 273 of 280 possible points. The Garner, N.C. native became the sixth Boston College player to earn First Team All-ACC honors and the first since 2014-15 to be named to the conference's first team. He led the ACC with 18 games of 20 points or more - 13 during ACC play, including a record-setting 46 points at Notre Dame on Feb. 6. The 46 points were the most by a visiting player in a conference game in ACC history, dating back to the league's inaugural 1953-54 season. It also tied as the fourth-best single-game scoring total in an ACC game and 17th-best overall in conference history. For his efforts, Robinson was named the CBS Sports National Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week.

Robinson also earned spots on the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association's All-ACC First Team, the United States Basketball Writers Association's All-District 1 Team, and the NABC All-District II First Team.