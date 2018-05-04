The full list of NBA Draft Combine invites was released Friday night. Among the 69 invited prospects was Boston College guard Jerome Robinson, who announced last week he would forego his senior season and sign with CAA Sports. Robinson is seen as a potential first round pick in many NBA circles, so the Combine will give him a chance to workout in front of many NBA executives and scouts.

You can see the full list at the link above, but other notable ACC invites include:

Grayson Allen

Marvin Bagley

Trevon Duval

Wendell Carter

Gary Trent Jr.

Devon Hall

Josh Okogie

Tyus Battle

Bruce Brown

Lonnie Walker

However, Boston College guard Ky Bowman was not among the 69 prospects invited to attend the Combine. While he can still attend mini-camps and teams can still pay for him to attend workouts at their facilities, a Combine invite would have been a great chance for him to outplay other top prospects and jump up big boards. For fans who are hoping to see Ky Bowman return next year for his junior season, this probably increases his chances to return, but not being invited to the combine is probably not a shock to Ky--therefore it's hard to make too much out of this.

Odds are, Ky will workout with a few teams and get some feedback from NBA scouts and executives. If those conversations are favorable or a team gives him a wink-wink on a second round pick or a Summer League invite, maybe he decides to keep his name in the Draft, but if teams believe it will be better for him to remain in college, we will likely see him in a BC uniform next year.

The NBA Draft Combine will be held starting May 16 2018--the day after the NBA Draft Lottery--and will air on NBATV.