EagleAction.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Jerome Robinson was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, held at the Barclays Center on Thursday night. Robinson was the 13th overall pick.

Robinson becomes Boston College's first-ever "lottery pick," selected among the first 14 picks of the NBA Draft. The NBA Draft lottery process began in 1985. He is the highest BC Eagle drafted into the NBA since John Bagley was the 12th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1983. Additionally, Robinson becomes the 10th player in BC history to be drafted in the first round - and the first since 2011 (Reggie Jackson, 22nd, Oklahoma City).

"I am incredibly proud of Jerome and thrilled to see him fulfill his dreams as he takes his next step as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers organization," head coach Jim Christian said. "As a coach, and as a coaching staff, we want to do our best to help every one of our players grow in every way and live out their dreams. It is so fulfilling to see how Jerome has matured and grown both as a player and a person."

"Jerome is a high-character individual and his core values - loyalty, commitment, work ethic, and integrity - are why he is going to be so successful," Christian added. "I'm thrilled for his family and so happy I could be here tonight in Brooklyn to see him walk across that stage and share in this moment."

Robinson enjoyed an outstanding three-year career with the Eagles, capped off by one of the best offensive seasons in the ACC during the 2017-18 campaign. The Garner, N.C. native finished as runner-up in voting for ACC Player of the Year and was a near-unanimous selection for First Team All-ACC, garnering 273 of a possible 280 points. He became the fifth player in Boston College history - and first since 2007 - to be named to the Associated Press All-American team.

A national finalist for the Jerry West Award - presented annually to the nation's top shooting guard, he led led the conference in scoring - both overall (20.7 points per game) and in league games only (24.3) - through the regular season and led the ACC with 18 games of 20 points or more in the regular season - including 13 during conference play. He also finished the regular season as the ACC leader in 3-point field goal percentage (43.8%).

On Feb. 6, Robinson put forth one of the most dominant offensive performances in ACC history, scoring 46 points at Notre Dame The 46 points were the most by a visiting player in a conference game in ACC history, dating back to league's inaugural season in 1953-54, and was the fourth-highest single-game scoring total in an ACC conference game. It tied for the second-most by a BC player in program history.

Robinson finished his 90-game playing career on the Heights ranked 16th on the Eagles' all-time scoring list, with 1,591 career points. He reached the statistical milestone in 64 games - tying for ninth-fastest in program history. His 17.7 points per game average ranks as the 10th-best in BC history.

"He takes so much pride in being at his best and he gave us everything he had. We will be telling the story of Jerome Robinson for years - a person who believed in us, gave us everything he had, and now he is reaping the rewards," Christian said.