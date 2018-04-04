Boston College junior Jerome Robinson and sophomore Ky Bowman will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not hire agents, meaning they are free to return to school if they choose. Jon Rothstein first reported this Wednesday afternoon.

Declaring for the NBA Draft will allow Robinson and Bowman to go through the predraft process and communicate with teams regarding their draft stock and potential as NBA players, and there is essentially no drawback to declaring. If they do decide to hire agents, they will lose NCAA eligibility.

"After consulting with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft," Robinson said. "I will not hire an agent, as to maintain my collegiate eligibility. I am thankful for my experience at BC and this opportunity and I look forward for what is to come."

Bowman also had similar things to say.

"After some heart to heart consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft," said Bowman. "I am excited to see what the possibilities are for the next stage of my career, but remain committed to Boston College, therefore, I will not hire an agent, as to maintain my NCAA eligibility."

Student-athletes with eligibility remaining can enter the NBA Draft each year during their respective collegiate enrollment without jeopardizing eligibility in that sport provided:

(a) The student-athlete requests that his name be removed from the draft list and declares his intent to resume intercollegiate participation not later than 10 days after the conclusion of the professional league's draft combine. If the professional league does not conduct a draft combine, the student-athlete must request that his name be removed from the draft list not later than the end of the day before the first day of the spring National Letter of Intent signing period for the applicable year.

(b) The student-athlete's declaration of intent is submitted in writing to the institution's director of athletics.

Last year, the last day to remove your name from the NBA Draft and return to college was June 12th--this year will likely be a similar date, so we likely won't know Jerome and Ky's final decisions for a few months. If either one can get a promise they will be picked in the first round, I doubt they will return.