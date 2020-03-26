Jaylin Mines hoping for a late-April decision
When Oak Park, Mich., safety Jaylin Mines dropped his top eight schools just before the New Year, it was supposed to set the stage for a spring decision. The NCAA-mandated visit hiatus in response ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news