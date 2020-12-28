Jaylen Blackwell's journey to Boston College
McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove's Jaylen Blackwell was on track to sign with Arkansas State until late in the recruiting process.Then Boston College got involved.After a courtship that lasted several w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news