James Talks ACC Experience, Long-Term Commitment to BC in Intro Presser

Blake James recalls a trip to Boston College with his wife, Kelly, and his kids, Haley and Ryan, when he was the athletic director at Maine. "I remember walking on campus and saying, 'If our kids decided to come to school here one day, how great would this be?' James told reporters after Thursday morning's introductory press conference in the Barber Room of the Yawkey Athletic Center. "Never thinking that I would actually be here as athletic director." That day has come. James was introduced by BC President William P. Leahy, S.J. as the school's new AD, just a day after his hiring was made public by the university. "He understands the issues facing college sports today as well as appreciates the challenges and opportunities of leading athletics at Boston College," Leahy said of James, who will be BC's third AD in six years. James comes to BC after an eight-year tenure as Miami's athletic director. Before that, he was Maine's AD from 2005-10. But his New England experience started when he worked in athletic development at Providence. James emphasized that he and his wife are eager to put roots down in the Greater Boston area after visiting the city during their time in Providence and Maine. As for what he missed most about New England, the answer came easily to James. "Honestly, it's the fall," he said. "I think New England has some of the greatest falls. And my wife loves the fall season. I think to be outdoors, whether it's a soccer game or a field hockey game, a football game, whatever it is on a nice fall day. "I mean, there isn't anything better."

Starting on July 1, James will officially take over the role Pat Kraft held for two years before he left for the AD position at Penn State. Whereas James oversaw 19 varsity teams at Maine and 18 varsity teams at Miami, he will be tasked with leading an athletic department that boasts 31 varsity teams at BC. It's an opportunity that excites him. James mentioned the success of Acacia Walker-Weinstein and BC's women's lacrosse team as well as the hiring of Greg Brown as the successor of the NCAA's all-time winningest men's hockey coach, Jerry York. Not only did James grow up playing hockey, but he attended Minnesota State—a school with a proud hockey program that has made back-to-back Frozen Fours. While he was at Maine, he said he got to know York and Brown, while BC won a pair of national championships. James has more experience with some of BC's sports than others. But he wants all 700-some BC student-athletes to enjoy their time on the Heights. "Regardless of the sport, for me, it's important that they have a first-class experience and leave here really recognizing that these are some of the greatest years of their life," he said. James wants to be visible: that means attending games, practices and alumni events. That said, he conceded that, realistically, he can't be in two places at once. So he will be strategic with his time, prioritizing, of course, his fundraising efforts. Still, he plans on making an effort to show up for each of BC's 31 varsity teams. "I want them to know that we genuinely care about not only their experience but them as people. And part of that's supporting them."

