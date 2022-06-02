James Talks ACC Experience, Long-Term Commitment to BC in Intro Presser
Blake James recalls a trip to Boston College with his wife, Kelly, and his kids, Haley and Ryan, when he was the athletic director at Maine.
"I remember walking on campus and saying, 'If our kids decided to come to school here one day, how great would this be?' James told reporters after Thursday morning's introductory press conference in the Barber Room of the Yawkey Athletic Center.
"Never thinking that I would actually be here as athletic director."
That day has come.
James was introduced by BC President William P. Leahy, S.J. as the school's new AD, just a day after his hiring was made public by the university.
"He understands the issues facing college sports today as well as appreciates the challenges and opportunities of leading athletics at Boston College," Leahy said of James, who will be BC's third AD in six years.
James comes to BC after an eight-year tenure as Miami's athletic director. Before that, he was Maine's AD from 2005-10. But his New England experience started when he worked in athletic development at Providence.
James emphasized that he and his wife are eager to put roots down in the Greater Boston area after visiting the city during their time in Providence and Maine.
As for what he missed most about New England, the answer came easily to James.
"Honestly, it's the fall," he said. "I think New England has some of the greatest falls. And my wife loves the fall season. I think to be outdoors, whether it's a soccer game or a field hockey game, a football game, whatever it is on a nice fall day.
"I mean, there isn't anything better."
Starting on July 1, James will officially take over the role Pat Kraft held for two years before he left for the AD position at Penn State. Whereas James oversaw 19 varsity teams at Maine and 18 varsity teams at Miami, he will be tasked with leading an athletic department that boasts 31 varsity teams at BC.
It's an opportunity that excites him. James mentioned the success of Acacia Walker-Weinstein and BC's women's lacrosse team as well as the hiring of Greg Brown as the successor of the NCAA's all-time winningest men's hockey coach, Jerry York.
Not only did James grow up playing hockey, but he attended Minnesota State—a school with a proud hockey program that has made back-to-back Frozen Fours. While he was at Maine, he said he got to know York and Brown, while BC won a pair of national championships.
James has more experience with some of BC's sports than others. But he wants all 700-some BC student-athletes to enjoy their time on the Heights.
"Regardless of the sport, for me, it's important that they have a first-class experience and leave here really recognizing that these are some of the greatest years of their life," he said.
James wants to be visible: that means attending games, practices and alumni events. That said, he conceded that, realistically, he can't be in two places at once. So he will be strategic with his time, prioritizing, of course, his fundraising efforts.
Still, he plans on making an effort to show up for each of BC's 31 varsity teams.
"I want them to know that we genuinely care about not only their experience but them as people. And part of that's supporting them."
Landing at BC was something that James really wanted. He said that when he heard the rumors about Kraft heading to Penn State, he began lining everything up so that he could be in the running for the BC gig.
He discussed how he's always had an appreciation for the university, what it stands for and how it carries its business. James added that he received messages from athletic directors from every Power Five conference, which mentioned how they believed he was a good fit for BC, and vice versa.
"BC really knows who they are, they do it the right way," James said. "Everything about the program is first class. I said that throughout the visit here, my visit with the group and the search committee on to meeting everyone today. Everything's done the BC way."
James talked about how his NCAA and ACC experience will help him hit the ground running. He's served on the NCAA Board of Directors (2017-19), NCAA Board of Governors (2017-19) and NCAA Football Oversight Committee (2015-17), not to mention that he was chair of the NCAA Division I council, which makes day-to-day decisions for DI athletics. At the ACC level, James was on the Football Committee, the NIL Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.
Since he was hired, James said he's be in contact with the NCAA and ACC about rejoining those committees.
"I'm going to give BC a great voice and get respect in a time that we're really trying to figure out how we navigate everything, and I'm excited to dig back in and be involved with helping shape what direction this goes."
Of course, the most important question facing James is if he's here to stay. Kraft was only in Chestnut Hill for two years. Martin Jarmond, now at UCLA, was BC's AD for just three years. Head football coach Jeff Hafley, who was brought on in 2019, is working with his third AD.
Continuity is desired among athletic departments, particularly at the top. That's what BC was looking for, and Leahy seems to have found it with James.
"Those that know the industry know that, having been at Miami for nine years, there's plenty of opportunities if I would have wanted to leave to take advantage of those opportunities," he said. "I'm someone who is very loyal and is true to who I am as a person.
"This is an opportunity for my wife and our family to be a part of a special family. As I said to Father Leahy, I plan on being here through retirement, and I'm just looking forward to getting started and getting down that road."