Jalen Hunt has strongest relationship with a trio of schools
CHICAGO – Belleville (Mich.) High boasts a pair of Rivals100 prospects in the 2019 class, but the school has depth to their talent pool as well. Defensive end Jalen Hunt holds a dozen offers and ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news