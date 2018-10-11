It may sound far-fetched, but there’s a chance Boston College could boast first-round draft picks in three consecutive years—a feat accomplished only by Duke, Kentucky, and Michigan since 2016. Over the summer, the Clippers selected Jerome Robinson with the 13th overall pick, making him the Eagles’ first-ever lottery selection. Junior point guard Ky Bowman appears on track to follow in his first-round footsteps next year. And the duo paved the way for another potential first-round talent from North Carolina to fill their shoes. Jairus Hamilton, who committed one month after BC upset No. 1 Duke, is a 6-foot-8, 234-pound beast with more buzz than Robinson or Bowman ever had coming out high school.

“It was really big knowing that guys from North Carolina come here and have great success,” Hamilton told me after practice last week. “Jerome getting drafted 13th last year was really impressive and Ky, somebody we’re really looking to get drafted this year.”

The signs were there for Hamilton to follow from Tobacco Road to the Heights. While head coach Jim Christian played a key role in Hamilton’s recruitment, it was second-year assistant coach Chris Cheeks who may have sealed the deal. “Coach Jim was out here a lot, but it was really a lot of Coach Cheeks,” Hamilton said. “Coach Cheeks came out a lot to watch me play, made a good relationship with my family, and said, ‘Just get it done.’” Hamilton chose Chestnut Hill over dozens of Division-I offers from powerhouses like Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina. The top unsigned player in the state, he waited until his Jan. 11 birthday to officially become the Eagles’ first Top-100 recruit since Craig Smith in 2002. “I really wanted to go somewhere where I had the opportunity to come in and be part of something from the beginning,” Hamilton told the Charlotte Observer. “I always wanted to go somewhere I could be a big-time guy.”

Riley Overend

Riley Overend

At last, BC has a frontcourt with enough size to challenge the ACC’s elite. Even Duke, which has an all-time trio of forwards in Zion Williamson (6-foot-7, 285 pounds), R.J. Barrett (6-foot-7, 202 pounds), and Cam Reddish (6-foot-8, 218 pounds), could have some trouble against the likes of Hamilton and Nik Popovic (6-foot-11, 253 pounds). When the two meet on Feb. 11 in Durham, the Blue Devils will be hungry for revenge, and not just because of last year’s loss. Last December, Hamilton’s Cannon school met Reddish’s Westtown (PA) squad in the Chik-Fil-A Classic and the duel lived up to the hype. Hamilton showcased his entire skillset, posting 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cannon to a comeback win in overtime. His finishing ability and basketball IQ particularly stood out. Of course, Hamilton has the size to strike fear of posterization into opposing guards. But what’s uncharacteristic is his finesse around the rim, where he’s shown a knack for absorbing contact, using both hands, and even Euro-stepping around Reddish to find space in traffic. What’s more, Hamilton knew to target Reddish on defense, limiting the top five national recruit down the stretch and causing him to foul out with a couple minutes remaining. Cannon trailed 44-32 with five minutes remaining before Hamilton took over the game on both ends. He cut the deficit to 10 with a strong fastbreak finish, forced Reddish into a turnover with exceptional one-on-one defense, and converted an and-one through contact by Indiana commit Jake Forrester. On the next play, he grabbed a board, outran the opposing guards down the floor, and finished another layup despite getting fouled. The late-game sequence is worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.