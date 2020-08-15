Ismael Zamor is another in-state priority for Jeff Hafley
The latest big trend in Boston College recruiting under Jeff Hafley has been an impressive string of younger in-state commitments from the 2022 and 2023 classes.Everett wide receiver Ismael Zamor i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news