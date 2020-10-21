Ismael Zamor: BC's offense ideal for a receiver
Everett, Mass., wide receiver Ismael Zamor committed to Boston College this week and Eagle Action caught up with him for thoughts on why he picked Jeff Hafley's program, as well as why the timing w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news