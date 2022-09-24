Boston College was throttled Saturday night at Florida State, 44-7. The Eagles were outscored, 21-0, in the opening frame and didn't score until late in the third quarter. Here are five instant reactions:

1) Another slow start

A storyline this week was that BC needed to get off to a fast start. The Eagles totaled 38 yards in their opening drives the first three weeks of the season. This time around, quarterback Phil Jurkovec was intercepted on BC's third play from scrimmage. It marked the second straight road game Jurkovec threw a pick on the Eagles' opening series. He threw behind wide receiver Zay Flowers, and FSU cornerback Omarion Cooper came down with the interception. That turnover, of course, occurred moments after Seminoles running back Trey Benson housed the opening kickoff for 93 yards. A bit more than two minutes into the game, the Eagles were down 14 points, after FSU running back Treshaun Ward turned Jurkovec's interception into another 'Noles score.

2) Explosives killed the Eagles' defense

This is BC's third year in head coach Jeff Hafley's defensive system. Hafley and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu don't mind giving up small chunks of yards here and there as long as they're buckling down on third down and in the red zone. One thing that unit takes particular pride in is limiting explosives. Last season, the Eagles allowed the second-fewest plays of 20-plus yards from scrimmage (45) in the ACC. Against FSU Saturday night, BC conceded 10 of those plays, including eight through the air.

3) Jordan Travis picked apart BC's secondary

It looks like Jordan Travis' leg is fine, after all. The FSU starting quarterback's status was up in the air this week after he left the Louisville game early. But he practiced during the week and got the nod in front of a 79,650-fan, sell-out crowd in Doak Campbell Stadium. The fifth-year signal caller made the most of the opportunity, completing 16-of-26 passes for 321 yards and a score. He was patient in the pocket but also showcased his mobility, even with a brace. And his timing was impeccable, as he dialed up passes before his receivers even broke on their routes. Travis made BC's back end, arguably the Eagles' best position group entering the season, look pedestrian. What's more, BC's defensive backs caught a case of whiffs—missed tackles were a problem back there.

4) The O-Line was marginally better (at least in pass pro)

BC's offensive line issues are well documented. The last few weeks, however, it's become increasingly clear that there are more problems facing this Eagles squad than just their inexperience in the trenches. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, got the start. Trapilo alternated series with redshirt freshman Nick Thomas, who started at the position last week against Maine. BC's O-Line wasn't great, but the unit was serviceable in pass protection (Jurkovec was sacked three times). It's still not generating push in the run game, though. And that was especially troubling Saturday night, given FSU was missing its top-two D-Linemen and came into the matchup having allowed 4.7 yards per carry through its first three games.

5) The target distribution is off