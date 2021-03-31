EagleAction - In Return, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim Chooses 'Quality of Life Over Opportunities'

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim says he feels like a kid in a candy store.

“I have never been on a staff with so many great people,” the second-year Boston College defensive backs coach said Monday after spring practice. “At the end of the day, it was easy for me to choose quality of live over opportunities.”

Abdul-Rahim was offered a Power Five defensive coordinator job this offseason. Instead, he decided to come back to Chestnut Hill and was promoted to associate head coach.

He stressed the importance of being able to work with a staff equipped with knowledge and experience. Abdul-Rahim mentioned how he enjoys absorbing information and bouncing ideas off his fellow coaches. And, in his words, he doesn’t “have to have the answer to everything.”

That said, Abdul-Rahim is very involved, not only within the recruiting sphere—where he’s received national acclaim—but also as a coach. Head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters earlier this spring that he goes to Abdul-Rahim for a lot of things, and that the former UMass DC has a great grasp of the program.

“He’s done an incredible job with our DBs,” Hafley said earlier this month. “Everyone kind of talks about him as a really good recruiter, which he is, but he’s a better coach, and he’s a better person. And I think people are going to start to see that.”

At the beginning of spring ball, redshirt senior cornerback Brandon Sebastian talked about playing for Abdul-Rahim, who preaches three things: limiting the explosive ball, playing and finishing violent, and disrupting the passing game.

Sebastian emphasized that Abdul-Rahim won’t hold back constructive criticism, however, he maintained that it’s all out of love.

“He’s a great coach, great coach,” Sebastian said. “He’s very hard on you, though. He demands excellence. And that’s the type of guy he is. The standard is set so high for him, too—for us. Man, we’ve just gotta go out and go compete every day, every second we get.”

Abdul-Rahim explained on Monday that when players know that a coach loves them and will do anything to help them achieve success, they’re like a “ball of clay.” From there, you can mold them, instill assignment details, and answer any questions they might have, Abdul-Rahim said.

“All we gotta get those guys to do is, one, believe in us, which is happening,” he said. “But, two, really get those guys to just dive in and just—[since] they have the answers to the test—to really just believe and do the test.”

Abdul-Rahim expects a lot from the veterans in the defensive backfield, including Florida State transfer Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. The Washington, D.C., native made it clear that, regardless of how long a fifth year has been at BC, there’s an understanding that they will lead and set an example on and off the field.

That’s certainly true for Lars-Woodbey, a 225-pound safety who can cover, play the middle of the field, drop down in run defense, and sprint by guys who are 30 pounds lighter than him, according to Abdul-Rahim. But, most importantly, he’s highly regarded for his leadership.

As for the freshmen newcomers, Abdul-Rahim is prioritizing reps and working through growing pains. When asked about defensive backs CJ Burton, a four-star signee, and Shawn Asbury II, who has popped up in the Eagles’ spring practice reports, Abdul-Rahim had good things to say.

First, he discussed Burton’s playmaking ability. During Monday’s padded practice, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound corner nearly came up with a pair of interceptions. Abdul-Rahim then noted that Asbury has played a lot of football in his career, starting at the varsity level as high school freshman. Abdul-Rahim said Asbury’s not intimidated by the collegiate ranks, and it’s shown so far. The North Stafford product has picked off a couple of passes in the early weeks of spring practice.

“I think we’ve hit on both of these young players,” he said. “Both of those guys have skill sets, athletic traits that really you see already in spring practices. ... Both of them have great, great attitudes and are doing extremely well in the classroom so far.”

Abdul-Rahim is happy where he is, mentoring defensive backs and recruiting players who are the foundation of the program’s future. He believes that you find success in the coaching business by surrounding yourself with good people.

“If we do what we’re supposed to do here, I think there will be other opportunities for me,” he said.